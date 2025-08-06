The Minnesota Vikings got bad news on Tuesday when it was announced that star wide receiver Jordan Addison will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy. The suspension dates back to a DUI that Addison was arrested for back in 2024.

Many times, when players are suspended, they go through the appeal process in an attempt to get a lesser punishment. However, Addison is not going that route and will accept his three games before looking ahead to the rest of the season.

“I’m going to let it go as-is and put it behind me,” Addison said, according to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

With Justin Jefferson currently rehabbing an injury during training camp, the Vikings are down their top two wideouts as JJ McCarthy tries to settle in as the team's new starting quarterback. McCarthy is looking to find a rhythm after missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury, but that task will be even more difficult without Addison on the field for the first three weeks.

The silver lining for the Vikings is that they are not slated to face a murder's row of defenses in the first three games. Minnesota opens with the Chicago Bears in a divisional clash on Monday Night Football before games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals to close out the opening three weeks.

Addison, who starred at both Pittsburgh and USC during his college career, has already established himself as one of the best young wide receivers in football. In 32 games, he has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns. Not only is Addison an excellent route runner like he showed during his time in college, but he has become quite the contested-catch winner down the field.

Now, the third-year wideout is managing his third different Week 1 starting quarterback during the course of his career and will have a lot of work to do to build chemistry with McCarthy when he gets back on the field for a Week 4 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.