Justin Jefferson is about to catch passes from another new quarterback, and he sounds all-in on the idea. With J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol after a brutal 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings are expected to hand the Week 13 start in Seattle to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. McCarthy threw for just 87 yards with two interceptions and took five sacks in that game, as the Vikings managed only 145 total yards and fell to 4-7 via the ESPN Box Score.

Brosmer’s résumé at this level is thin, 42 passing yards total so far, but Jefferson has watched the former Minnesota Gophers starter up close since camp. The star receiver said he has seen Brosmer’s poise while running the scout team and liked the different throws he can make in this offense. Jefferson added that Brosmer can “create a spark for us … something that we really need right now,” a pretty loud endorsement from the face of the franchise.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on Max Brosmer: “He’s definitely a good QB. To be able to fit in with this offense, and create a spark for us, thats something that we really need right now.”pic.twitter.com/R60FiEI6yW — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 26, 2025

The Vikings need any spark they can find. Jefferson finished with four catches for 48 yards at Lambeau Field, and no Minnesota receiver topped 50 yards as Green Bay crowded the short routes and teed off on McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has talked all week about resetting the passing game, leaning on timing throws and play-action instead of asking a young quarterback to play hero ball every snap.

Article Continues Below

That is where Brosmer comes in. His calling card in college and preseason was command, not raw arm talent. Coaches praise how fast he gets in and out of the huddle and how willing he is to take the simple completion instead of forcing something downfield.

Of course, the assignment is nasty. The Vikings head to Lumen Field to face Sam Darnold and an 8-3 Seattle Seahawks team that ranks near the top of the league in most defensive metrics and is rolling toward the NFC playoffs.

Still, Jefferson did not sound like a receiver bracing for disaster. He sounded like a star who just wants a functioning offense again and believes Max Brosmer might actually give him one.