The Minnesota Vikings went to Green Bay in Week 12 with the hope that second-year QB J.J. McCarthy would start to master the offense and have a competitive effort against the Packers. Those hopes quickly went up in smoke as the Vikings offense was lifeless for a large portion of the game and Minnesota was tagged with a 23-6 loss.

The Packers were able to depend on their running game because their defense would not allow McCarthy and the Vikings to mount anything close to a threat. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was content to call running play after running play because he did not want to risk giving the Vikings any opportunity for interceptions.

McCarthy looked overwhelmed throughout much of the game, as he did in previous weeks against the Ravens and the Bears. The former Michigan quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He was sacked five times by the Packers, and superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons had 2.0 sacks.

Despite the brutal showing, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continued to support McCarthy and confirmed his belief in the 22-year-old quarterback and that he can lead the team to a victory. He explained that he must give the quarterback a specific formula that will lead to success.

Pressure on Vikings to end losing streak

The Vikings have lost three consecutive games since beating the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 9. Minnesota has lost 5 of its last 6 games and the team appears assured of finishing in the NFC North cellar this season, a year after the Vikings had a 14-3 record.

It would not be a surprise if frustration started to bubble over in the Vikings locker room because the team has a number of star offensive players, including wideout Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison along with running back Aaron Jones.

The Vikings may want to consider giving rookie quarterback Max Brosmer a chance in at least one of the remaining six games on the schedule. Minnesota travels to Seattle in Week 13 to take on former Vikings QB Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.