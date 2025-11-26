The Minnesota Vikings are currently gearing up for their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The Vikings are reeling after a recent road loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, a game in which quarterback JJ McCarthy put together one of the worst performances of any player so far this season.

Since then, McCarthy has complained of concussion symptoms, which led to him being placed in the concussion protocol earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the team got an injury update on McCarthy and some other key members of their offense.

“Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was Limited today. Also worth noting for the Seahawks game: LT Christian Darrisaw and LG Donovan Jackson were DNP. Both are essential to monitor. Backups are Justin Skule and Blake Brandel, and the Seahawks' front is one of the best in the sport,” reported Alec Lewis of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

While he hasn't been great so far this season, the Vikings will still certainly like to have McCarthy in uniform on Sunday in Seattle, or they would have to trot out undrafted rookie Max Brosmer to play under center against what has been a vaunted Seahawks defense so far this year.

Overall, it's been a disappointing year for the Vikings, who currently sit at 4-7 and are on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff picture. Still, they'll likely want to use the rest of the season to at least develop McCarthy and see what they truly have in him, if nothing else.

In any case, the Vikings and Seahawks are set to kick things off on Sunday at 4:05 pm ET.