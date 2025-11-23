The Minnesota Vikings are in danger of slipping out of playoff contention. Minnesota is 4-6 and is headed into Week 12 on a two-game losing streak. Now Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has confirmed that they will be without one defensive starter for the second straight week.

Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard has been ruled out for Week 12's game against the Packers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Greenard will miss his second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.

Dallas Turner and backup Chaz Chambliss should fill in for Greenard on the opposite side of Andrew Van Ginkel.

Greenard's production had already taken a downswing in 2025 before his shoulder injury. The 28-year-old edge rusher only has 19 total tackles with two sacks in nine games this season. That pales in comparison to Greenard's last two seasons, where he went over 12 sacks both times.

Minnesota's defense in general is not as as its been in the past, at least statistically. In fact, the Vikings have only logged 26 sacks on the year, which is tied for 12th in the NFL with the Buccaneers and Titans.

Vikings will miss Jonathan Greenard during important NFC North battle with Packers

The timing could not be worse for Greenard's absence.

Minnesota is playing a must-win game against Green Bay in Week 12. The Vikings are multiple games back in the NFC North standings. One more loss could put them hopelessly behind Green Bay, Chicago, and Detroit.

Fortunately, the Packers are not at full strength either. Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled out for Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury in Week 11.

Jacobs is the engine of Green Bay's offense, which will force them to adjust their tactics on Sunday. The Packers will turn to backup Emanuel Wilson as their lead back with Jacobs out.

Both teams will not be at full strength, which should give Minnesota a chance to stay competitive.

Vikings at Packers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday from Lambeau Field.