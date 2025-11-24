The Minnesota Vikings dropped to 4-7 with an ugly 23-6 loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled again for the Vikings, going just 12-of-19 for 87 yards with no scores and a pair of interceptions.

McCarthy now has seven interceptions in the last four games since returning from injury, and he has thrown for 200 yards or more in just one of those games.

Amid the skid, safety Joshua Metellus thinks McCarthy is “playing great,” via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“I'm not going to lie, I think ‘9' is playing great,” Metellus said. “If you don't play as a full team and don't give each other a chance to win, quarterbacks get the blame. But in terms of his ability to grow and develop? We're talking about a guy that has, what? Seven starts? Six starts? I think he's playing really well. I know he's going to keep getting better. I know the kind of guy he is.”

The Vikings' safety continued to heap praise on the young quarterback despite the struggles.

“Shout out to J.J. for being able to step in and just keep going and ignore the noise. I don't know really too much about what's going on, but I know it's not just a QB problem. It's an all-11 problem. Whenever we're all on the field, we all have to play as one.”

On top of that, head coach Kevin O'Connell clearly believes in McCarthy despite a rough string of games.

Minnesota next faces off against the Seattle Seahawks as McCarthy aims to get back on track.