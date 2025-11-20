The Minnesota Vikings travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers for a crucial NFC North Week 12 matchup, aiming to save the season with an upset win. At 4-6, the Vikings must finish the season strong, as they have lost four of their last five games. Minnesota is coming off a 19-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

On Thursday, preparing for the Packers, the Vikings released cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr. The undrafted second-year cornerback out of Arkansas has appeared in eight games this season, logging 31 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams. This move puts the Vikings down to only three active cornerbacks.

Some Insiders are not sure why the move was made.

Oh boy. Vikings waived CB Dwight McGlothern. Presumably to make room for the return of C Ryan Kelly. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 20, 2025

Huh https://t.co/Rn5ocgJFNa — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2025

With Jeff Okudah on the IR, the Vikings are down to Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy Jr, and Fabian Moreau. This move to release McGlothern is interesting, but they could re-sign him to a practice squad contract ahead of this game and then promote him to the active roster. This is not news, but such transactions are common in the NFL.

Starting center Ryan Kelly is expected to return from the IR. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and Minnesota wanted to make sure that there was room on the roster. There is a very small chance the Vikings actually go into the Packers game with three cornerbacks; they will make other transactions to have at least four active minimum.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy recently admitted that adjusting to the NFL is difficult.

“Coming in here, I was taught how to play quarterback a very different way,” McCarthy said, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis. The former first-round pick acknowledged that the adjustment has been difficult. “It's really hard. You're rewiring neurological pathways, and that's not something that happens overnight,” McCarthy explained.