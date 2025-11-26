The Minnesota Vikings are in an awkward situation with their second-year quarterback. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has struggled during his rookie season, and those struggles continued in Week 12. Now Minnesota may be without their young quarterback once against after picking up an injury in Green Bay.

McCarthy is not expected to play against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in Week 13, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

McCarthy, who has already missed five games this season, entered concussion protocol on Monday. He apparently felt symptoms while on the plane back to Minnesota after Week 12.

If McCarthy misses Week 13, it will be Max Brosmer at quarterback. It would be Brosmer's first start as an NFL quarterback.

The Vikings are already 4-7 on the season and hopelessly outside the NFC playoff picture. There's a slim chance they can make it to the postseason, but there won't be any margin for error.

Either way, Minnesota could have a lot of work to do during the upcoming offseason.

Where do Vikings, J.J. McCarthy go from here during doomed 2025 season?

So what's next for McCarthy and the Vikings?

Article Continues Below

Russini pondered the future of the Vikings and their young quarterback during the same article.

The most immediate question is will Minnesota bench McCarthy again because of his recent struggles?

“So now what? Delay McCarthy again? I’ve been told there were some concerns about how another year sitting on the bench would affect him,” Russini added. “And would it even help? Every question has a cousin, and suddenly they’re multiplying. Can a raw but talented quarterback grow fast enough to match a team built to win yesterday?”

Brosmer is not a flashy name, but there is a chance he can play better than McCarthy. At least, the version of McCarthy that's been on display recently.

The rookie quarterback will be an improvement if he can simply get the ball to Justin Jefferson.

It will be fascinating to see how head coach Kevin O'Connell approaches the rest of the season for the Vikings at quarterback.

Vikings at Seahawks kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.