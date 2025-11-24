The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. A year after their spectacular 14-3 regular season that saw them battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure in the final regular season game of the year, they have fallen badly. The Vikings are in last place in the NFC North with a 4-7 record and they have lost three games in a row. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is getting frustrated that the team's offensive performance has fallen so far and the team is struggling to move the ball and score.

The Vikings suffered a 23-6 defeat to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and their division rivals controlled play throughout, largely because the offense struggled with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center. Jefferson was targeted 6 times and he had 4 receptions for 48 yards. His first catch was an 18-yarder on the opening drive of the game that led to a Vikings field goal, but the rest of the pass attempts to Jefferson were considerably shorter.

“It's frustrating and it's frustrating to lose,” Jefferson said, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “It's frustrating to be up here, saying the same things every single week, expecting things to change the following week. And we're still in the same spot. We've just got to figure it out.”

Packers held Vikings in check

The Vikings were able to move the ball on the initial possession as running back Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason both were able to run the ball effectively. However, when the passing game was ineffective, the Packers were able to put the clamps on the two running backs.

McCarthy was under pressure throughout and he was sacked 5 times, including twice by Micah Parsons. McCarthy completed 12 of 19 passes for 87 yards. He did not have a touchdown pass and he threw 2 interceptions.

The Vikings lost the time of possession battle by a wide margin. Green Bay held the ball for 37:15 while the Vikings had it for 22:45. The Vikings were outgained 288-145.