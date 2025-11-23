The Minnesota Vikings struggled throughout the 23-6 Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was an ugly day for quarterback JJ McCarthy, but things got worse as the game progressed, as two starting offensive linemen fell to injuries.

Reports indicate that both Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson were ruled out of the contest by the midway point of the fourth quarter, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Justin Skule and Blake Brandel were subbed in to finish the game.

“Christian Darrisaw (foot) has been ruled out. Donovan Jackson also ruled out. So, likely a Justin Skule-Blake Brandel production to take it to zeroes on the clock.”

Even if the injuries didn't happen to the Vikings' starting left tackle and left guard, it would not have helped on Sunday against the Packers. JJ McCarthy had one of the worst performances a quarterback could have after finishing with just 87 passing yards and two interceptions while completing 63.1% of his pass attempts.

McCarthy was also sacked five times, as the Packers' defense was relentless against the Vikings all day. Hopefully, the injuries Darrisaw and Jackson sustained are not long-term. But Minnesota will have to evaluate them throughout the week leading up to the next game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With six games under his belt, JJ McCarthy has now thrown for 929 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns (six passing), and eight interceptions while owning a 54.0% completion percentage. It's been a rough go for the second-year pro. However, the Vikings are likely viewing this as his rookie year, as McCarthy missed all of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury.