On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings continued their losing ways with a rough road loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. It was another poor game from quarterback JJ McCarthy, who completed 12 of 19 passes for just 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Making matters worse for the Vikings is that McCarthy is now evidently dealing with an injury concern in the aftermath of that game.

“J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol, per Kevin O'Connell. Reported symptoms on the flight home last night,” reported Vikings insider Kevin Seifert of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It hasn't yet been revealed what those symptoms are, but it's certainly not good news for a Vikings team that is nearly out of the playoff race in the NFC but still wants to see what exactly it has in McCarthy for the rest of the season.

Article Continues Below

McCarthy has already missed several games this season due to a separate injury, which opened the door for Carson Wentz to try to resurrect his NFL career, but now Wentz himself has since gone down for the season with an injury, which has left the Vikings in dire straits on their quarterback depth, to be sure.

Up next for the Vikings is a game against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, who boast one of the elite defensive units in the NFL. If McCarthy is unable to go for that game, backup Max Brosmer will get the start in Seattle.

In any case, that game is set to kick off next Sunday shortly after 4:00 pm ET.