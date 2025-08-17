No NFL team is more active on the trade market than the Philadelphia Eagles, and that was on display once again on Sunday. The Eagles made an intriguing trade with the Houston Texans to acquire wide receiver John Metchie III, taking a flyer on a talented pass-catcher to lift their offense.

While the Texans don't really have room for Metchie in their wide receiver room, there was a market for him in a potential trade. The San Francisco 49ers were also trying to swing a deal to acquire the former Alabama star before the Eagles swooped in and made the deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The 49ers were the other team trying to trade for John Metchie III. But the Eagles made a better offer,” Schultz reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Metchie is now reunited with fellow wideout DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia after the two played together at Alabama, where both were stars. While Smith has established himself as a top target in the NFL, Metchie will now look to do the same as a No. 3 option in the passing game at best.

Of course, Metchie also brings a great story to the Eagles after winning a battle with Lukemia in 2022-23 and also recovering from a serious knee injury to get back on the football field. He has appeared in 29 games for the Texans over the last two seasons, catching 40 balls for 412 yards and a touchdown.

It's no surprise that the 49ers were trying to bring Metchie in as they deal with an injury to Jauan Jennings during camp. Brandon Aiyuk is also just getting back from his own serious knee injury, and Kyle Shanahan and company are looking for more weapons for Brock Purdy to get the ball to in the passing game.

The Texans also got tight end Harrison Bryant back in this deal as well as a Day 3 pick swap, so they continue to stockpile draft assets heading into the 2026 offseason. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to be very aggressive on the trade market, and they may not be done yet.