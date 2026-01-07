The Seattle Seahawks emerged as one of the NFL's best teams during the 2025 season. Seattle is 14-3 and riding into the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak. It should be no surprise that other NFL teams now want to plunder their coaching staff.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is already a popular head coaching candidate in this year's hiring cycle.

Kubiak has already received requests to interview with the Giants, Cardinals, Raiders, and Falcons, per Albert Breer. Kubiak's focus is on Seattle's playoff run, so he'll take a day or two to figure out a plan to balance that with head coaching interviews.

The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and are on a bye week. That gives Kubiak the flexibility to squeeze in some interviews.

Of course, any team interested in actually hiring Kubiak will have to wait for Seattle to be eliminated from the playoffs. Or win the Super Bowl, whichever comes first.

Kubiak has coached NFL offenses for several teams dating all the way back to 2013. His first position was in the league was offensive quality control/assistant wide receivers coach with the Vikings.

The son of Gary Kubiak has already been an offensive coordinator a few times before his recent stint in Seattle. He was the OC in Minnesota in 2021 during Justin Jefferson's incredible 1,600-yards campaign. Kubiak was also an OC in New Orleans in 2024 before coming to Seattle.

Seattle's offense has been one of the best in the NFL in 2025. They ranked third in points per game (28.4) and tied for seventh in yards per game (351.4).

Three of the teams interested in Kubiak (Giants, Cardinals, Falcons) already have relatively strong rosters with entrenched quarterbacks. Those teams could theoretically take a big leap forward in 2026 by hiring Kubiak and supercharging their offenses.

Meanwhile, the Raiders would offer Kubiak the opportunity to take over a rebuilding team that is desperate for leadership.

It will be fascinating to see what, if anything, comes from Kubiak's head coaching interviews over the next few weeks.