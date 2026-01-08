Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has a packed schedule ahead, with three in-person interviews coming up next week. Morris will meet with the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals, all of whom are searching for new leadership following coaching dismissals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Morris, 49, became available after the Falcons fired both him and general manager Terry Fontenot following the regular-season finale on Sunday, a 19–17 win over the New Orleans Saints. The victory put a bow on a four-game winning streak and left the Falcons at 8–9 for the second straight year. Despite tying for first place in the NFC South, Atlanta missed the playoffs due to tiebreakers. Morris ended his two-year run with the Falcons at 16–18, falling short of the postseason both years.

Tennessee dismissed Brian Callahan on October 13, after the Titans started 1–5 for the second straight season. General manager Mike Borgonzi has moved quickly to line up interviews, and Morris is among the experienced candidates under consideration. His overall head coaching record stands at 37–56, combining his time in Atlanta and a previous three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, where he went 17–31.

Article Continues Below

New York’s opening came after the Giants fired Brian Daboll on November 10, following a 2–8 start in his fourth season. Arizona entered the market on Monday, when the Cardinals parted ways with Jonathan Gannon after three seasons and a third consecutive losing year. Arizona finished 3–14 in 2025 and is now seeking its fifth head coach since 2017 and its second under general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Morris has more than two decades of NFL coaching experience. Starting in 2002 as Tampa Bay’s defensive quality control coach, he ascended to head coach by age 32. He also held roles with the Washington Redskins from 2012 to 2014 and joined Atlanta’s staff in 2015. During the 2020 season, he served as the Falcons’ interim head coach, going 4–7 after Dan Quinn’s dismissal.

From 2021 through 2023, Morris was the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator. In 2021, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, with their defense ranking in the top 10 in takeaways, sacks, and opponent quarterback rating. That success strengthened Morris’ standing league-wide and contributed to Atlanta’s decision to rehire him as head coach in January 2024.