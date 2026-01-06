Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books. That means that the playoffs are just around the corner. Unfortunately, most NFL teams will not make the playoffs and their seasons have already ended. That puts a completely different perspective on the injuries that some players suffered during this past weekend's games.

Suffering an injury is never good, but it helps when a player has the entire offseason to recover.

In this week's NFL injury roundup, we will mostly cover players on teams that are still alive in the playoffs. However, we'll also touch on a couple of important quarterback injuries headed into the offseason.

Let's explore the most important injuries from Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

Titans QB Cam Ward (shoulder)

The Titans ended the 2025 season on a low note. Not only did they get blown out by the Jaguars, but their rookie quarterback left the game early with an injury.

Ward suffered an injury to his right shoulder during the first half. He was quickly removed from the meaningless Week 18 game and did not return.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy said after the game that Ward would receive further testing on Monday to determine the severity of his injury. Fortunately, he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Ward has an AC joint sprain that will not require surgery.

Now Titans fans can rest easy knowing that their franchise quarterback should be completely healthy during the offseason.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (hand)

McCarthy just can't seem to stay healthy early in his NFL career.

Minnesota's second-year quarterback left Week 18 early after reaggravating an injury to his throwing hand. He sustained a hairline fracture in Week 16 and did not play in Week 17.

McCarthy took himself out of the game after making an awkward throw.

The young quarterback's health will be under the microscope during the offseason. Especially considering the pressure that Minnesota will be under to win a playoff game in 2026.

Vikings fans should keep their eyes and ears open for updates on McCarthy's hand injury.

49ers QB Brock Purdy (shoulder)

Now the rest of these injuries will be for players on playoff teams. Let's start with Purdy.

San Francisco's franchise quarterback suffered a stinger on his left shoulder during Saturday's loss to Seattle. The injury occurred on the final play of the game, which made it initially all the more concerning.

Thankfully, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Purdy is not expected to miss the team's wild-card game against the Eagles.

The 49ers are in the fortunate situation of having a backup quarterback (Mac Jones) who has already been battle tested this season. So San Francisco should be okay no matter what.

Rams WR Jordan Whittington (knee)

LA's second-year receiver went down with a knee injury on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Whittington was initially ruled as questionable to return. However, he was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after being evaluated.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Whittington will have an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

If Whittington ends up missing some time, backups Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith would likely get more snaps.

Meanwhile, linebacker Shaun Dolac also left Sunday's game with a knee injury. He did not return.

It is currently unclear whether Dolac or Whittington will be able to suit up against the Panthers this weekend.

Bills CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle)

Buffalo's rookie cornerback left Week 18's game against New York with an ankle injury.

Hairston did not return, which likely made Bills fans fear the worst ahead of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news on Monday.

The rookie is considered week-to-week with his ankle injury and is unlikely to play against Jacksonville this weekend.

The Bills will likely turn to veteran Tre'Davious White to fill in for Hairston against the Jaguars.

Hairston finished the regular season with 14 solo tackles, five passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Hopefully he can return after a week of rest, assuming the Bills take care of business down in Duval County.