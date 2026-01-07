It looks like John Harbaugh will not have a hard time finding a new job.

After getting fired by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, several teams are already reportedly inquiring about the now-unemployed coach.

Harbaugh spent 18 seasons with the Ravens, leading them to multiple appearances in the playoffs and a Super Bowl title in 2013, but their latest early exit was the final straw for the front office.

According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Harbaugh will be a hot commodity in the coming days.

“John Harbaugh has interest from most teams with head coaching vacancies, but notably, I’m told calls are also coming in from a few teams that currently have a head coach in place,” wrote Russini on X. “Lots of discussions going down tonight.”

“Harbaugh will be at the top of many teams’ wishlists.”

The Ravens missed the playoffs after losing a nail-biter to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Harbaugh compiled a 180–113 record in his long tenure in Baltimore.