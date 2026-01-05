The 2025 regular season is over, so that means it’s time for the first ClutchPoints 2026 NFL mock draft. With more than half the teams now done with football for a year, organizations and fans alike turn their attention to the league’s annual selection meeting in April. So, here is an early look at how this coming draft could shape up.

This year isn’t a particularly strong draft, especially at the quarterback position, which will disappoint several teams. However, there are two intriguing QB prospects at the top, and there are good players throughout the first round, some of whom will undoubtedly develop into stars for their teams.

Note: Picks 1-18 are now set in stone, with 19-32 to be decided in the order teams exit the postseason.

1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Just because this isn’t a good quarterback class overall doesn’t mean a QB from the 2026 NFL Draft won’t become a star. Fernando Mendoza may have a unique personality, but he is a football freak with unmatched preparation, and that—along with his high-end skillset—will give him a fighting shot at becoming a franchise signal-caller for the Raiders, who earned the top pick.

2. New York Jets — QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Dante Moore doesn’t have the polish or the intangibles that Mendoza has, but when you haven’t had a franchise quarterback since the early 2010s (or the mid-70s?), you have to take a chance when you are positioned to. And Moore does have the physical traits to succeed down the line, if the Jets don’t ruin him first.

3. Arizona Cardinals — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

There is a good chance that Kyler Murray is not back in 2026, but with no other worthy signal-callers on the board, the Cardinals will address their second-biggest offensive concern, which is the offensive line. With Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum likely gone, the Cards can take Utah tackle Spencer Fano. The former Ute can play left or right tackle and should be a solid to excellent starter from Week 1 next season.

4. Tennessee Titans — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Can Ward showed flashes of ability this season, so the next step is to get him more weapons on offense. Rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are an intriguing base for what could quickly become a top wide receiver corps. Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson has WR1 written all over him, and combined with these two second-year wideouts, could give Ward an incredible pass-catching group in 2026.

5. New York Giants — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Adding a partner for a returning Malik Nabers will help Jaxson Dart develop in Year 2, and Carnell Tate could be that guy. At 6-foot-3, Tate looks the part and could be the next in the line of Ohio State receivers to make a big splash in the NFL. Plus, he is a good blocker, which will help Dart and Cam Skattebo when they reunite in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Browns have so many problems on offense, but they can only solve one at pick No. 6. So, with the two best QBs and two best WRs off the board, Cleveland will set about fixing its offensive line, with Miami OT Francis Mauigoa. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman has the ceiling of an All-Pro left tackle and a floor of Pro Bowl guard. Either way, he’s pretty much can’t-miss.

7. Washington Commanders — LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Commanders need to get younger all over, but especially on defense. Arvell Reese is a hybrid off-ball linebacker/edge rusher who can be a queen on the chessboard for Dan Quinn. Like Jalon Walker last season, Reese has the chance to do a lot at the next level and be a stud right away.

8. New Orleans Saints — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

With Tyler Shough solidifying the QB spot for the Saints, it’s time to build up the defense and replace the aging parts. David Bailey is the best 3-4 edge rusher in this draft, and his 14.5 sacks in 14 games this year for Texas Tech makes him a top-10 prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

You will see a lot of 2026 NFL mock draft pundits put Jeremiyah Love with the Chiefs at pick No. 9, and this one is no exception. Arguably the best overall offensive player in the draft, Love fixes one of the Chiefs' biggest issues, and building the offense around Love next season will help hold down the fort until Patrick Mahomes returns to full strength.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals' defense is atrocious, and until that changes, Joe Burrow and company are sadly going nowhere. With a ton of spots to figure out on that side of the ball, Cincy will go best available and take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who looks like the most NFL-ready defensive playmaker in this entire NFL draft class.

11. Miami Dolphins — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The Dolphins passed on now-Colts tight end Tyler Warren in favor of defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the 2025 NFL Draft. That was a mistake, as Warren was the versatile weapon that was advertised, while Grant was a situational DT who had 2.0 sacks and two tackles for a loss. Miami will make up for that by drafting Kenyon Sadiq, the Oregon tight end who can stretch the field, play underneath, and block. If Mike McDaniel stays, Sadiq could transform his offense.

12. Dallas Cowboys — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Remember when Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons because the Cowboys’ run defense wasn’t good enough? Well, Ohio State’s Kayden McDaniel is the best run-defending defensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Jones will put his money where his mouth is and keep at his goal of beefing up that aspect of the defense.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons) — LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Rams need a long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford, but they won’t get that here. Instead, they can add to an already stout defense by drafting the best pure off-ball linebacker in the draft. Sonny Styles doesn’t miss tackles, and as a former safety, excels at coverage, too. Behind the Rams’ young, talented defensive line, Styles will thrive.

14. Baltimore Ravens — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Ravens’ quest for another receiver opposite Zay Flowers continues, this time with Washington pass-catcher Denzel Boston. The 6-foot-4 wideout could be the big-bodied red zone threat that Lamar Jackson needs, and who can start taking some of the slack from Mark Andrews as his time as a premier pass-catcher winds down.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

A premier pass-rusher would help take the Buccaneers to the next level, so if Rueben Bains Jr. falls to No. 15, the team needs to pounce. Bain might be the most polished and talented edge rusher in the draft, but over the next few months, you’ll hear a lot of reasons (size, arm length) why he shouldn’t go in the top five. If he does drop, it will be a team like Tampa Bay’s gain, as Bain will be a menace at the next level.

16. New York Jets (from Colts) — WR Malakai Lemon, USC

If the Jets draft Dante Moore at No. 2, getting him a weapon to go along with Garrett Wilson would make a lot of sense. Malakai Lemon is the perfect slot/possession wideout to pair with Wilson’s WR1 traits. Drafting a player like this could help Moore’s development immensely.

17. Detroit Lions — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Keldric Faulk has the ideal size and athleticism to be a standout 4-3 defense end. He’s still raw, though, and the production is not quite there, but with a little patience and the right coaching, the Lions could have an incredible long-term partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

18. Minnesota Vikings — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy will be 15 months clear of an ACL injury that cost him his 2025 season. That loss could be the Vikings’ gain, though, as the young corner may have been much higher on draft boards had he played last season. As it is, McCoy is a ballhawk with six interceptions in his first two seasons of college ball, which should translate in the league.

19. Carolina Panthers — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Only two teams had fewer sacks than the Panthers this season, so getting a pass rusher to go along with their stellar interior D-line is key for them in the 2026 NFL Draft. Former Aggie Cashius Howell will likely be a pass rush specialist early in his career, but with Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III in the middle, that won’t be a huge problem for Carolina.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) — EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

LT Overton is arguably the best run-defending edge player in this year’s NFL draft. See a theme here? The Cowboys want to get better against the run, and swapping out a premier pass rusher like Parsons for a run-stopping DE seems like the place Jerry Jones is headed.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Peter Woods is a versatile interior defensive lineman who can play in various spots in Pittsburgh’s front. Like most Clemson Tigers, he struggled this season, but when he pulls a Steelers jersey on for Mike Tomlin, fans should see the dominant force from the prior two campaigns, who is capable of replacing Cameron Heyward down the line.

22. Philadelphia Eagles — OT Kaydan Proctor, Alabama

Howie Roseman and the Eagles love adding premier SEC-bred depth to key position groups a year before it becomes a need as opposed to the year after. With Lane Johnson turning 36 this offseason and Jordan Mailata approaching 30, adding 6-foot-7, 366-pound Alabama tackle Kaydan Proctor seems like a total Philly move.

23. Los Angeles Chargers — G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Jim Harbaugh loves his offensive linemen so he can run the ball and protect Justin Herbert. If Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt come back healthy next season, the interior of the O-line becomes the big need, and former Nittany Lion Olaivavega Ioane is the best pure guard in the 2026 NFL draft and would become a Day 1 starter for LA.

24. Buffalo Bills — WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Please, someone, get Josh Allen a good young wide receiver before it is too late! After the seemingly failed Keon Coleman experiment, Buffalo will take a Xavier Worthy-type in this 2026 NFL mock draft with former Aggie wideout KC Concepcion. The Texas A&M star is only 5-foot-11but he can get open, and once he has the ball in his hand—either on offense or as a kick returner—watch out. Concepcion is speedy and incredibly elusive.

25. Chicago Bears — DT Caleb Banks, Florida

The Bears need to bulk up their defensive front, and while Caleb Banks is still raw and inconsistent at times, you can’t teach 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with athleticism to burn. With the right coaching, Banks could anchor the Bears' defensive line for years to come.

26. San Francisco 49ers — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

While another WR would be a good pick here, the 49ers could also use secondary help and cornerback Mansoor Delane is better than a y pass-catcher on the board right now in this 2026 NFL mock draft. Like so many LSU DBs before him, Delane is a playmaking cover corner who should develop into a star at the next level.

27. Houston Texans — OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

The Texans need offensive line help, and versatile Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker could immediately slot in at one of the spots on the line next season. Playing right tackle and right guard for the Hawkeyes, Dunker is a solid lineman who could contribute right away for a contending team like the Texans.

28. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) — OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Last draft, we saw the Falcons create a defensive line out of nowhere by taking two pass rushers in the first round. The Browns can do the same thing on the other side of the ball by taking Utah OT Caleb Lomu after grabbing Miami’s Mauigoa at No. 6. This will dramatically help Shedeur Sanders or whoever plays QB for the Browns next season.

29. Los Angeles Rams — CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

LA can continue to strengthen its defense here with Clemson corner Aveion Terrell here at No. 29. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound CB can do it all with his ability to cover inside and out, tackle, and even blitz. And as the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, we know he has NFL pedigree.

30. New England Patriots — OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

This may be a bit of a stretch, but former Buckeye Mike Vrabel will fall in love with Ohio State tackle Austin Siereveld, who fits a major need for the Pats. He is tough, smart, and versatile, with the ability to play guard or tackle. He is also a team captain, which Vrabel’s mentor, Bill Belichick, loved in his days in New England.

31. Denver Broncos — S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

The Broncos don’t need much on defense, but a top-class centerfield safety to complement the downhill Talanoa Hufanga would be ideal. The Penn State standout compares favorably to recent picks like Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch, and if he turns into that in Denver, it would be an incredible selection.

32. Seattle Seahawks — G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

After the success of picking guard Gray Zabel in the 2025 draft, the Seahawks wrap up this 2026 NFL mock draft with Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. He has similar size and athleticism to Zabel and can make it so the Seahawks don’t have to think about the interior of their offensive line much for the next decade.