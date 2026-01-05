For the first time since 1998, the NFL playoffs will not feature any of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Patrick Mahomes. It is safe to say that the NFL landscape is quite different this year compared to normal, and that will be on display during a postseason that is more wide open for any playoff team to win it all than in any other year in recent memory. The regular season ended with a bang, as Tyler Loop's missed field goal cost the Baltimore Ravens a playoff spot. The hectic regular season finale ended with the Pittsburgh Steelers becoming victorious and earning their way into the postseason, and now fans are expecting just as much excitement from the playoffs.

AFC playoff bracket

Denver Broncos New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers

NFC playoff bracket

Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers

AFC playoff predictions

AFC Wild Card:

Denver Broncos: First-round bye

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday, Jan. 11 @ 8 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots burst onto the scene this year after a successful couple of offseasons building their roster. Last year, the team drafted Drake Maye, and the sophomore quarterback is now the frontrunner to win the MVP award in just his second season. The Patriots followed that up by being the biggest free agent spenders this past offseason.

The team has reaped the rewards, as they are 14-3 and the two-seed in the AFC. Unfortunately, things have started to fall off the rails in recent weeks. Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore have both been hit with assault allegations. It is unclear if two of the best players on New England's roster will be suspended, but there is certainly a cloud over the Patriots' upcoming playoff run right now.

Luckily, they are taking on a Los Angeles Chargers team that has been battling the injury bug all season long. The team has managed to continue winning games, but Joe Alt and Rayshawn Slater's injuries have led to Justin Herbert scrambling like a madman all season long. The team will hope that a week of resting the starters will help, but New England will still come out on top.

Prediction: Patriots win 34-24

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: Sunday, Jan. 11 @ 1 p.m. ET

Like the Denver Broncos and the Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't necessarily been perennial playoff contenders in recent years, but they have been one of the best teams this season. Trevor Lawrence has been on fire as of recent, and the team's momentum can carry them in the playoffs. Jacksonville will be taking on the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for quite some time now, and Patrick Mahomes has been the biggest obstacle preventing them from becoming champions. With the Kansas City Chiefs finally out of the playoffs, this could be the year the Bills break through, and they could take advantage of a young New England team.

The Jaguars have the number one rushing defense in the NFL, but reigning MVP Josh Allen has a skill set that can't really be gameplanned for.

Prediction: Bills win 27-22

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans: Monday, Jan. 12 @ 8 p.m. ET

The Houston Texans are a Wild Card team, whereas the Pittsburgh Steelers were divisional winners. Houston should be able to handle Pittsburgh with relative ease, though. The Texans have a phenomenal defense, and C.J. Stroud has looked like his rookie self in recent weeks.

The Steelers, meanwhile, were the product of an AFC North that disappointed mightily this year. They got somewhat lucky to even get into the playoffs, as the Ravens squandered a chance to take this spot. Houston's defense will make life tough on the Steelers, and this could be one of the biggest blowouts of the postseason.

Prediction: Texans win 27-10

AFC Divisional Round:

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

After winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos missed the playoffs every year for eight straight seasons until last year. They fell short when they took on the Bills in the postseason last year, but they could get revenge this year. Denver went 14-3 en route to earning the first-round bye this year.

They very well could have walked away with wins in either of their early-season losses, too. Denver has arguably the best defense in the NFL. They led the league in sacks by a large margin, and while Josh Allen isn't easy to get down, Denver has one of the few defensive units that can slow him down.

The Broncos' roster is simply deeper and has fewer weaknesses than Buffalo's. This has long been viewed as the year that Buffalo could break through. Not only is Patrick Mahomes out of the NFL playoffs, but so are Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Denver will win this one in thrilling fashion, though.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-20

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have lost in the Divisional Round in each of the past two seasons, but this is the year they can finally break through. In addition to having the number one scoring defense, Houston is fourth in both passing and rushing defense. It just isn't easy to push the ball down the field against this team. Stroud will make the big plays when he has to as well, and it will result in Houston winning by over a touchdown. The Patriots have a lot of talent on their roster, but they are a young team that is likely still a year away from truly contending.

Prediction: Texans win 28-20

AFC Championship:

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

A Broncos vs. Texans clash would be one that includes great defenses and up-and-coming quarterbacks. The two met in Week 9, and Denver walked away with a victory in a low-scoring game in which Stroud was knocked out of action with a concussion. Denver's resilience paid off in that game, and this game could end up being even closer.

While Houston's defense might be steadier than Denver's, the Broncos have more of a knack for big plays on that end. That could end up being the difference, as the turnover winner will likely win the overall game.

Prediction: Broncos win 25-24

NFC playoff predictions

NFC Wild Card:

Seattle Seahawks: First-round bye

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Saturday, Jan. 10 @ 8 p.m. ET

Article Continues Below

The Chicago Bears have defied all expectations this season. Now, they have a favorable matchup in the Wild Card Round, so they could continue their impressive run. Chicago thrives in close games, and postseason matchups tend to be closely contested. Even if they don't start out hot, Caleb Williams can lead the team to success in crunch time.

It helps that the Green Bay Packers are banged up. Jordan Love hasn't played since Dec. 20, in a game that the Bears ended up winning in overtime. Micah Parsons is out for the year, too.

Prediction: Bears win 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sunday, Jan. 11 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles often have drama and question marks during the regular season, but they tend to turn things up and figure everything out come playoff time. The Eagles play a San Francisco 49ers team that is without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, their two best defensive players.

These are the last two teams to appear in the Super Bowl on the NFC side, but the Eagles' more recent experience and overall health will help them be triumphant in the Wild Card Round.

Prediction: Eagles win 24-23

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, Jan. 10 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

The Carolina Panthers needed some help to get into the NFL playoffs after they lost their Week 18 matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team's playoff drought since 2017 has, in fact, come to an end, though. Unfortunately, the excitement won't last, as they have a daunting task ahead of them in the Los Angeles Rams.

With Matthew Stafford throwing them the football, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are nearly impossible to stop. The defense is unheralded but talented, and the Rams will win this one big.

Prediction: Rams win 30-17

NFC Divisional Round:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

While the Rams have a very winnable Wild Card matchup, they won't be blessed with an easy game in the Divisional Round. An iconic rivalry against the Seahawks will certainly come down to the wire.

Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a fantastic breakout season and established himself as one of the best receivers in football. Sam Darnold has proven that he wasn't a one-hit wonder with the Minnesota Vikings. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet form a great one-two punch as a rushing duo. The Seahawks are top three in both points for and points against, too.

These teams split the regular season series and didn't have a game against each other that was separated by more than two points. The week of rest will be what gets the Seahawks over the top.

Prediction: Seahawks win 35-30

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Bears' statement win of the season came over the Eagles, but Philadelphia will be looking for revenge. Chicago relies on winning in the clutch and dominating the turnover battle, but their style of play might not be sustainable. The Eagles will hold onto the football and come out on top, despite this being a closely contested performance.

Prediction: Eagles win 21-19

NFC Championship:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

An NFC Championship win for the Seahawks would set them up for a Super Bowl rematch with the Broncos, the team they dominated in Super Bowl 48 over a decade ago. Instead, the Eagles sneak past the Seahawks and get into the Super Bowl for not just the second straight year, but for the third time in four years.

Prediction: Eagles win 31-24

Super Bowl prediction

Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and the Eagles won last year's championship. Super Bowl 60 is a monumental game, and with these two teams facing off head-to-head, it could end up as one of the best Super Bowls ever. In the end, Philadelphia's experience will lead to a victory and them being crowned back-to-back champions. The Broncos, meanwhile, would further their Super Bowl losing ways. The team has five championship losses to just three wins, and this would make it six.

The Chiefs are known as the NFL's most recent dynasty, but another Eagles' championship would thrust them into those types of conversations, too.

Prediction: Eagles win 28-24