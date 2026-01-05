In a move as shocking as it was expected, the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons as their head coach.

A two-time NFL Coach of the Year, things fell apart for Stefanski over the past few seasons in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean other teams don't believe he could be a viable option to lead their program into the future.

No, according to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there are already three teams lining up to pursue an interview with the former Browns head coach, with his services seemingly in high demand.

“Sources: Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski currently is expected to speak with the Falcons, Giants, and Titans about their HC vacancies,” Schefter wrote on social media.

On one hand, the Browns have remained one of the worst teams in the NFL over Stefanski's tenure. The team lost 56 of the 101 games he coached, and when they did make it to the playoffs, the Browns were only able to secure one win over three games.

And yet, Stefanski won Coach of the Year twice for a reason, as during those two playoff-bound seasons, he took teams that had major issues and made them incredibly formidable, turning a 6-10 team in 2019 to an 11-5 squad in 2020 while making it to the playoffs with Joe Flacco as his QB in 2023. For teams like the Falcons, Giants, and Titans, who all have young quarterbacks that could use a serious boost on the offensive side of the ball, bringing in Stefanski to lead their resurgence is an understandably attractive proposition.