According to The Athletic's NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have been in talks regarding a potential trade of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Per Russini, the Steelers, along with the Buffalo Bills, have been calling the Raiders about Meyers. Las Vegas reportedly has a high asking price for the seventh-year receiver. The Steelers are also making calls on other receivers ahead of the trade deadline.

The Steelers could certainly use help at the position. Former Seattle Seahawk DK Metcalf has been by far the best pass catcher on the roster with 27 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. The next closest wide receiver to that production is Calvin Austin III with 14 catches for 167 yards. Pittsburgh did trade away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and Pickens has flourished in one of the best pass attacks in the NFL with Dak Prescott. Pickens already has 685 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Las Vegas clearly isn't going to challenge for a playoff spot this season with a 2-5 record, easily last in the AFC West. Meyers has been one of the hottest names on the receiver market along with New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave and even Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

It's clearly a match made in heaven with Meyers and the Steelers. Meyers has been very good this season in a not ideal situation in Las Vegas. With 29 catches for 329 yards and, surprisingly, no touchdowns, he's been a top two option for the Raiders. Tre Tucker has 60 more yards on the same number of catches, but trading Tucker isn't likely to be traded being on his rookie level contract. If Pittsburgh can match the Raiders' asking price, then it could come down to them or the Bills for who wins the Jakobi Meyers sweepstakes this trade deadline.