The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 35-25 Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and while many pundits and fans might be concerned about their defensive output, Aaron Rodgers and the team’s offense could receive an addition before the November 4 trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers may be interested in Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

“Teams I've talked to believe that Meyers has a decent chance to be dealt — possibly the best chance among available wide receivers. Las Vegas has received interest in the seven-year veteran, and my sense is the Raiders want a strong pick for Meyers. A swap of Day 3 picks won't do at this stage,” Fowler wrote.

“Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I'd say the Steelers.”

The Georgia native has 29 receptions for 329 yards this season with the Raiders. Across his seven-year career with the Raiders and New England Patriots, the 28-year-old has collected 422 receptions, 4921 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns.

Meyers has publicly stated his desire to be traded and has not wavered on this stance over the past few weeks.

“I've got no control over that, if I'm here I'm here,” Meyers told Ryan McFadden of ESPN earlier this month.

“Oh for sure,” he added when asked if he still wants to be traded. “But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football.”

It remains to be seen if the Steelers will make a serious push for Meyers ahead of the deadline.