The college football season is nearing its end. NFL Draft prospects have now had the majority of the season to establish where they should be drafted, and both their flaws and strengths will only be further on display during Bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The 2026 NFL Draft appears to be loaded with edge rushers, cornerbacks, and receivers, and there is even a path to four or five quarterbacks going inside of the first 32 picks. With that said, here is ClutchPoints' 2026 NFL Mock Draft for the first round.

1. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami, Edge

For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Titans are slated to pick first overall. They secured a quarterback in Cam Ward last year, which will allow them to go best player available this go around. Rueben Bain Jr. would pair with Jeffery Simmons on the Titans' defensive front and immediately turn a weakness into a potential strength. Perhaps more likely would be the Titans trading down with a quarterback-needy team to stockpile more picks, but they do need to address the pass rush.

2. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, Ohio State, S

Like the Titans, the New York Giants are poised to be in the rare position of drafting near the top of the first round but without a need at quarterback. Jaxson Dart already has future weapons, too, as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo should return to the fold next year, giving the current rookie signal caller a premier receiver and a bruising running back to feed the ball to. New York could go in a number of directions with this pick. Although safeties are rarely picked this high, the Giants could decide to select a playmaker like Caleb Downs, who could wreak havoc all over the field for New York's defense.

3. Cleveland Browns: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, QB

Fernando Mendoza isn't the most physically gifted of the quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class. His arm talent won't blow anybody away, and he is a mediocre-at-best runner. Mendoza is considered by many to be QB1 in this class, though, and he is a safer pick than Dante Moore or LaNorris Sellers. The Browns, who have now started 42 different quarterbacks this century, are likely thrilled about the idea of a sure-thing quarterback prospect. It isn't like Mendoza can't make the big play, either. His 30 touchdown passes lead the nation.

Of course, drafting Mendoza would mean giving up on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel after only one year, but Cleveland needs to take advantage of picking near the top of the first round. They may even need to trade up for the number one pick. Mendoza would bring a winning mindset to a Browns team that desperately needs it, considering Indiana has yet to lose a game this season.

4. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, WR

The New Orleans Saints, like the Browns, have recent draft investments in a quarterback who wasn't drafted at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tyler Shough has yet to establish himself as the franchise quarterback, but he deserves a full season starting to prove himself. In that case, the Saints need to surround Shough with weapons, especially after the recent release of Brandin Cooks and the trade of Rashid Shaheed. Jordyn Tyson is the best receiver in this class. He can run every route.

5. New York Jets: Dante Moore, Oregon, QB

Dante Moore has a lively arm and thrives throwing the deep ball. He still has a way to go when it comes to short throws, but he has improved greatly in that regard this season for Oregon. There is a case to be made that Moore should be not only the first quarterback off the board, but the number one pick overall, so the New York Jets would be thrilled to land him at pick number five. He brings a whole different skill set from the recently benched Justin Fields.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, QB

LaNorris Sellers is this year's high-risk, high-reward quarterback prospect. He combines a cannon of an arm with legitimate dual-threat ability. On the ground, he has both speed and power. His evaluation may sound similar to Anthony Richardson, a player who has, of course, become one of the biggest busts in recent memory. Like Richardson, accuracy issues, progression problems, and a habit of holding onto the ball too long could certainly lead to him not panning out. Sellers doesn't have great collegiate production, either.

Sellers has tons of potential, though, and his physical traits could result in him becoming the best player in this draft class. The Las Vegas Raiders could convince themselves that he'd thrive on an offense with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. If the raw Sellers needs time to develop, the Raiders could still deploy Geno Smith for another year or so.

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, RB

The Washington Commanders were okay trading Brian Robinson Jr. because they believed in Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Unfortunately, the rookie running back has underwhelmed this season. Washington wants to be one of the top rushing teams in the NFL, so pairing an elite running back prospect like Jeremiyah Love with one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, Jayden Daniels, makes sense. There has been somewhat of a running back revival in recent NFL Drafts, so Love is a candidate to go inside the top 10.

8. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano, Utah, OT

The Los Angeles Rams will need a boost along the offensive line this offseason. They could target Spencer Fano. Fano hasn't allowed a sack with Utah this season. That reliability will be key for the Rams, as Matthew Stafford is only getting older. Offensive line draft picks are never flashy, but this would be a smart selection for the Rams. They have another pick later on in the first round where they could make a bolder pick.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods, Clemson, DT

The Cincinnati Bengals' defense is atrocious. No matter how many points the team tends to score, they seem to give up even more on the other end. Rebuilding the defense starts in the trenches, so adding Peter Woods in the draft would be a great choice. Although retaining Trey Hendrickson may be unlikely, the team could actually have some semblance of a decent front seven with Woods, Hendrickson, and 2025 first-rounder Shemar Stewart, although the latter needs to develop more than he has so far as a rookie.

10. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, Alabama QB

The Arizona Cardinals seem primed to give up on Kyler Murray. If they do so, they will want the quarterback who takes over to be able to compete right away. Ty Simpson fits the bill as a play-now prospect. The run on quarterbacks results in four signal callers going inside the top 10 in this mock draft. Although Simpson doesn't have the prettiest ball, his high football IQ is advanced, and he can work as a game manager.

11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, Auburn, Edge

Keldric Faulk is a big edge rusher who uses power to win his matchups, somewhat in the mold of Bradley Chubb. Chubb was considered a trade candidate at the trade deadline, but the Miami Dolphins have long needed defensive line help, regardless. Miami desperately needs to get younger, and Faulk would help kick off a new era.

12. Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Parker, Clemson, Edge

Peter Woods' pass rushing partner at Clemson is T.J. Parker. The Dallas Cowboys still need a Micah Parsons replacement after trading him before the start of the season. They have two first-round picks this year because of that trade with the Green Bay Packers. One pick should be used to add edge help, especially because the team has since traded for Quinnen Williams.

13. Minnesota Vikings: Francis Mauigoa, Miami, OT

The Minnesota Vikings have had offensive line woes for a long time now. These issues have played a part in J. J. McCarthy spending more time during his young career in street clothes rather than under center. The Vikings need to shore up their protection, and Francis Mauigoa could lock down the right tackle position or work as a guard.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Carnell Tate, Ohio State, WR

Ohio State is wide receiver university. Carnell Tate is the latest premier draft prospect at the receiver position coming out of the school. Lamar Jackson's importance to the Baltimore Ravens has been on display this season. The team has been atrocious without him and nearly unbeatable with him. Baltimore needs to get him help, though, and Tate is a vertical threat with a solid jump ball ability.

15. Kansas City Chiefs: Arvell Reese, Ohio State, LB

Arvell Reese would be a steal at pick 15 in the 2026 NFL Draft, as many consider him to be a top-five prospect this year. Of course, in this scenario, it would be the Kansas City Chiefs securing the steal of the draft. The Chiefs never pick this early in the draft, and by draft day, there is still a good chance they won't be. Regardless, Reese would be a best-player-available pick that would resuscitate the Chiefs' dynasty. Reese lines up all over the field for Ohio State. He is one of the best players in the nation, playing on the best team in the nation.

16. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, OT

The Houston Texans revamped their offensive line in the offseason. It didn't work, and the team will need to continue adding to the trenches come draft day. Houston needs C.J. Stroud to play at an MVP level, and he might not do so without offensive line upgrades. Kaydn Proctor is arguably the best blindside protector in this draft class, and his selection would allow Aireonte Ersery to move to the other side of the line.

17. Carolina Panthers: Mansoor Delane, LSU, CB

Mansoor Delane has been dominant at the cornerback position since transferring to LSU. Opposing quarterbacks rarely target him, and when they do, it usually results in an incompletion. Delane would form one half of one of the best cornerback duos in football opposite Jaycee Horn.

18. Detroit Lions: David Bailey, Texas Tech, Edge

David Bailey leads the FBS in sacks (12.5). The Texas Tech product would bring an element of speed to the Detroit Lions' pass rushing group that already features Aidan Hutchinson. Bailey gets after the quarterback often. In addition to his sack total, he has 71 pressures on the season. Bailey may end up being drafted much higher than this.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, CB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of losing Jamel Dean this offseason. Jermod McCoy has sat out this season for Tennessee because of a torn ACL, but he has previous tape of a first-round pick. McCoy may return late to the season for the Volunteers, which would afford him the opportunity to prove that he is worthy of this lofty draft status.

20. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon, USC, WR

After drafting their franchise signal caller earlier, the Browns get Fernando Mendoza his new favorite weapon at pick 20. Makai Lemon isn't the most physically imposing receiver, but he finds the holes in the defense and has sure hands. The Browns need offensive line help, too, but perhaps somebody will fall to the second round.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, QB

Garrett Nussmeier started the season as a potential number one overall pick and Heisman candidate. The LSU quarterback was electric last season for LSU, but he has taken a step back this year that may force him to fall past day one of the 2026 NFL Draft. If Aaron Rodgers decides to retire, the Pittsburgh Steelers may just be desperate enough to draft Nussmeier in round one. Nussmeier's season has been marred by injuries, so the Steelers could hold out hope that he'd return to his previous pedigree once fully healthy. Nussmeier makes for five signal callers going within the first 32 picks in this mock draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, G

The Los Angeles Chargers have had injuries at tackle this offseason, as Rashawn Slater is out for the year and Joe Alt has missed significant time. At full health, though, those blockers are stars. The Chargers instead need help in the interior of their offensive line, and Olaivavega Ioane is the best offensive guard in this class.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Chasius Howell, Texas A&M, Edge

The San Francisco 49ers need all of the depth they can get. The team had the biggest spending deficit in free agency ever during the offseason, and they've since been ravaged by the injury bug. Most notably, Nick Bosa tore his ACL. Bosa is one of the best players in the NFL. Even if he is ready to go by the start of next season, the 49ers would be smart to bring in pass rushing insurance. Chasius Howell is a sack machine.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, Ohio State, LB

After a fellow Ohio State off-ball linebacker went earlier, Sonny Styles is taken with the 24th pick by the Dallas Cowboys in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Styles is a converted safety, and it shows in his ability to defend in coverage. An uninspiring Dallas defense could be revamped in a big way if the Cowboys walk away from the draft with Parker and Styles.

25. Chicago Bears: Avieon Terrell, Clemson, CB

The Chicago Bears have added to the offense in recent drafts. Now it is time to bolster the defense. Avieon Terrell is a cornerback from Clemson, and he makes for three Tigers going in the first round of the 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

26. Buffalo Bills: Brandon Cisse, South Carolina CB

A lot of draft experts are mocking Brandon Cisse to the Seattle Seahawks at pick 27, but the Buffalo Bills scoop him up at 26 before Seattle has a chance to take him in this exercise. Cisse is a fast cornerback who thrives guarding speed threats.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, TE

A lot of great tight ends have been drafted in recent years. Kenyon Sadiq is the cream of the crop at the tight end position this year. He is a freak athlete who is a major threat in the red zone. The Seahawks have a need at tight end, and Sadiq would help take their offense to the next level.

28. New York Jets: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, WR

Coming off a huge game against South Carolina, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion has boosted his draft stock into first-round conversations. Concepcion particularly thrives as a deep threat. The New York Jets add him and utilize a similar strategy as the Browns in this mock draft. They add a franchise quarterback and then give him a shiny new toy to throw to.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, Tennessee, CB

The Los Angeles Rams defense is impressive, but somewhat unheralded. Colton Hood, a cornerback from Tennessee, would help the team take the next step forward on that end.

30. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, Utah, OT

Drake Maye has transformed into an MVP-caliber player during his second season, but the New England Patriots need to ensure that he will stay upright. Caleb Lomu is an offensive lineman with positional versatility. Lomu particularly thrives in pass protection.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

The back half of the first round is loaded with defensive backs, as five cornerbacks are taken in this mock draft from pick 17 to pick 32. When the Philadelphia Eagles loaded up on cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft in the form of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, it resulted in a championship. The team now needs a clear third corner, and A.J. Harris would be a great fit.

32. Denver Broncos: Denzel Boston, Washington, WR

The Denver Broncos don't have many glaring weaknesses, evidenced by their 9-2 record. They have arguably the best defense in the NFL, and one that is on pace to break the sack record. Their offensive line is solid, they invested a second-round pick in RJ Harvey last year, and Bo Nix is locked in as the franchise quarterback. If there is room to improve, it is in the receiver room. Troy Franklin has Nix's trust, Courtland Sutton is the big-play option, and Marvin Mims is the gadget receiver. It seems like something is still missing, though, which is why adding a possession receiver like Denzel Boston would make a lot of sense.