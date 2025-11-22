Florida State football fans have officially hit their breaking point with Mike Norvell. After a 21-11 meltdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh on Friday night, calls for the head coach’s job flooded social media as another winnable game slipped away.

On paper, this shouldn’t have been a season-defining disaster. Florida State outgained NC State 383-286, and Tommy Castellanos threw for 203 yards and a touchdown while adding 76 rushing yards. But the Seminoles coughed up four turnovers, committed eight penalties, and imploded on special teams with two muffed punts in the fourth quarter.

The second muffed punt set up CJ Bailey’s fourth-down strike to Justin Joly for the clinching score with 1:47 left, the final punch in what’s being labeled a “comedy of errors” nationally.

FSU is now 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the ACC, 0-4 on the road this season, and riding an eight-game road losing streak dating back to 2023. A trip to Gainesville next week is the Seminoles’ last shot at bowl eligibility and maybe Norvell’s last stand.

Mike Norvell when he gets back to Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/eXW1MSSCxr — benedrill magellan (@Batuswole) November 22, 2025

*FSU gets 3rd straight penalty and is facing 2 and 35* Mike Norvell: pic.twitter.com/NKsmn1pcsM — mobnole3 (@mobnol3) November 22, 2025

Mike Norvell during this very thorough and serious evaluation period pic.twitter.com/8lVFgJFTb9 — Trey Rowland (@trey_rowland59) November 22, 2025

Me rushing to check my phone when I hear that espn notification sound hoping it says "Florida state has fired Mike Norvell" pic.twitter.com/dH0pPFgJyD — 🄺🄴🄽 (@Ghostridr5) November 22, 2025

Fans, though, are already talking like it’s over. One post put the buyout front and center: “To all you folks who want him fired… get ready to pay $800K every month to him through 2031. Another stellar coaching contract negotiated.” That frustration tracks with reports that Norvell’s buyout remains north of $53 million via the Tallahassee Democrat, one of the most expensive in college football, and can be paid out in installments through 2031.

Please Fire Mike Norvell pic.twitter.com/QYVqo3YcDC — The Tomahawk Chop (@michaeljflynnn) November 22, 2025

Fire Mike Norvell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p64X9pEJzk — A fool & 💰 shall soon part (@CDub_JusBCoolin) November 22, 2025

Others went straight for the jugular: “I can’t believe this is the team who sued the ACC and wanted more money. They should be paying the ACC for messing up teams’ SoS for the last 2 seasons.”

I cannot believe what I just watched Never again Thomas Castellanos

Never again Mike Norvell

Never again Florida State ‘❌’🪝Castellanos ⬆️ 16.5 completions https://t.co/oav17HNsfO pic.twitter.com/2QbaL3Z82w — Mr_mitchellLee (@Mr_MitchellLee) November 22, 2025

Another summed up the vibe: “I feel so bad for FSU fans… We don’t deserve our teams to be this bad after the prestigious history and culture both these elite schools once had.”

After Friday night in Raleigh, a big-money decision in Tallahassee feels a lot closer, whether the school can afford it or not.