As Mac Jones' 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers caught a lot of attention, filling in nicely for Brock Purdy when he was injured, what could the former first-round pick's future look like? With some even saying that the 49ers had a quarterback controversy with Jones and Purdy, the same could happen with the Minnesota Vikings, as Mike Florio teases the idea of a deal.

Florio's latest column focuses on the “chatter” he's hearing that Minnesota could be looking into a trade that sends Jones to them, looking for him to potentially be a Sam Darnold situation from last season. In nine games, Jones has thrown for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, with a 5-3 record.

“Earlier this year, the Vikings said farewell to Sam Darnold 1.0. Next year, they could be saying hello to Sam Darnold 2.0,” Florio wrote. “There’s already chatter in some circles that, in the 2026 offseason, the Vikings will explore trading for 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.”

“First, the 49ers have to be certain that Purdy remains their long-term quarterback,” Florio continued. “As it stands, they can keep both Purdy and Jones through 2026 before making a choice between the two…But if the 49ers want to make a clear statement of support for Purdy, they’ll trade Jones and find another backup who can run the Kyle Shanahan system.”

The Vikings could use Mac Jones to help J.J. McCarthy's development

While Jones was winning with the 49ers, despite the team going through injuries, the Vikings could use a veteran like the former New England Patriot to light the fire under young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Florio would echo the same sentiments.

“For the Vikings, it could make sense to bring in a veteran who would compete with J.J. McCarthy,” Florio continued. “The top-10 pick in 2024 hasn’t done enough to have the presumed starter role next season. A true competition could force the issue, getting McCarthy to make the improvements that the Vikings want to see, or else.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Jones will be dealt to Minnesota, but there will no doubt be interest around the league for the quarterback.