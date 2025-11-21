Time is ticking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, with mocks already in the works. And draft experts are speculating about whether current NFL quarterbacks will see a replacement headed their way. However, which quarterback does ESPN have atop its draft rankings?

There has been a lot of talk about Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson. However, that’s not the direction ESPN chose to take.

Oregon QB Dante Moore stands in the top spot

The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder is a smooth and poised leader who plays with a calm demeanor, according to ESPN.

“He is a natural passer who understands how to layer the ball over the defense, but can still put pace behind it when testing tight windows,” Jordan Reid wrote. “He plays with an excellent base where his upper and lower body are always in sync. That, coupled with a fluid throwing motion, has helped Moore complete 72.8% of his passes (fourth in the FBS) for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdown passes, and five interceptions. With only 15 career starts and two seasons of eligibility remaining, Moore could return to school in 2026.”

That last sentence could be the flaw in ranking him above Mendoza and Simpson, who figure to test the NFL waters.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza looking good

It’s not a surprise to see Mendoza have success in 2025.

Article Continues Below

“Scouts had Mendoza pegged as a quarterback who could significantly rise up the board, and the Cal transfer has not disappointed,” Reid wrote. “He's a steady player who has fully blossomed in Curt Cignetti's offense, passing for 2,641 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 73% of his passes (third best in the FBS). Mendoza has a good frame with sufficient arm strength. He'll need upper-tier surrounding players in the NFL, but there's a clear path for him to become a productive pro starter.”

Alabama QB Ty Simpson not getting enough respect?

The problem with the ESPN rankings is that Simpson is at No. 14 overall. And the major hit against him is size. But he’s 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds. He could put on a few more pounds and be just fine.

The Athletic has a better ranking. They list Simpson at No. 5 overall and first among quarterbacks.

Simpson learned the hard way from Nick Saban about the work he needed to do, according to ESPN. Stuclk behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, Saban warned him about being too focused on what others were doing rather than trying to improve.

“To be honest with you, it kind of pissed me off because I didn't think it made any sense,” Simpson said. “I thought he just wanted me out of his office. He was brutally honest.”