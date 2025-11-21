A hard-fought battle is taking place in NRG Stadium on Thursday, but a litany of injuries is overshadowing the action during the second half. Both the Buffalo Bills (7-3) and Houston Texans (5-5) have seen players go down in this AFC matchup. Even referee Adrian Hill was forced to exit the game.

The longtime NFL official suffered a non-contact injury in the end zone, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. He limped off the field with some assistance and was eventually carted away to the locker room. The extremely unfortunate news comes on a night when Bills defensive players Terrel Bernard and Maxwell Hairston and Texans running back Woody Marks have all required attention from the training staffs.

Referee Adrian Hill in the #Bills–#Texans game suffered a non-contact injury and had to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/6zTHla9eN2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2025

Hill first entered the NFL as a line and side judge in 2010 before working his way up to ref in 2019. Officials know they will have to stay active during games, but it is obviously hard to prepare for a fluke injury like the one Hill sustained. Hopefully, the prognosis is not as bad as most people expect. Thoughts and prayers are with the veteran referee and all those who have gotten hurt in this battle between the Bills and Texans.

Adrian Hill's injury obviously could have occurred at any place and time, but Thursday's rash of ailments highlights an indisputable fact: football is a perilous sport. Everyone accepts the risk, but it does not make it easier to endure.

Houston leads Buffalo 23-19 in the fourth quarter at time of print.