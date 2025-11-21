The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a masterclass win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Liam Coen outcoached Jim Harbaugh in every aspect, and there was nothing the Chargers could do. LA took a 3-0 lead early, but then the Jaguars flipped the switch and took over the game. They scored 35 points by reaching the end zone five times with ease. The ground game was elite, the defense shut down Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense, and the Jags are now 6-4, aiming to make a run to the postseason. A blown loss to the Houston Texans is keeping the Jags away from a solid win streak.

The Arizona Cardinals fell to the San Francisco 49ers for their second consecutive loss. The Niners dominated that game and scored 41 points. The Cardinals allowed 44 to the Seattle Seahawks the game before that. If Arizona wants to have any shot at making the playoffs this season, they must upset the Jags at home to improve to 4-7. The Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams next, so a loss against the Jags would almost assure their season is over.

Jacoby Brissett will start once again for the Cardinals. They are not going to rush Kyler Murray back in a lost-cause season. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did not practice again on Thursday and could miss another week. This would be a huge loss for the Cardinals. Luckily, Michael Wilson stepped up big time in his absence, though it did not matter as the Cardinals' defense is not great. Head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is known for his defensive mind, is on the hot seat in Arizona.

The Jaguars are dealing with a lot of injuries as well. Brian Thomas Jr. may not play as he hasn't practiced, and both running backs, Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten, were limited in practice. Nonetheless, this should be a close game, but with how well the Jags played against the Chargers, they should be heavily favored to win.

Let's preview some bold predictions for this Week 12 matchup in Glendale, Arizona.

Bold Prediction No. 3: Jaguars Score 4+ Touchdowns

For the first time all season against the Chargers, the Jaguars reached the end zone on offense more than three times. The win against the Kansas City Chiefs back in early October had a pick-six from Devin Lloyd off of Patrick Mahomes, and they scored three TDs. Against the Chargers, the offense was firing on all cylinders. In Week 12 against another bad defense in Arizona, the Jags should see more success, and they will capitalize on it.

With Thomas Jr. out, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington will remain the top targets for Trevor Lawrence. Tuten and Etienne being limited in practice is also not a great sign, but if available, they should excel once again. There is no reason why the Jaguars can't continue their hot run against the Cardinals.

Article Continues Below

Bold Prediction No. 2: Trevor Lawrence has 1+ Rush TD

With Tuten and Etienne banged up, Lawrence may be asked to use his legs more often, especially in the red zone. Lawrence has carried the ball 49 times and scored five times. He is more than capable of finding a way into the end zone against the Cardinals, who have allowed 85 points in their last two games.

Against the 49ers, the Cardinals allowed three touchdowns in the red zone. The Jaguars' offense is going to run a lot of plays in the red zone on Sunday, giving Lawrence many opportunities to accomplish this. Remember, even if he trips and falls, that doesn't mean he won't get up and still find the end zone.

Bold Prediction No. 1: Trey McBride Has Another Monster Game

Trey McBride has been the best tight end in the NFL this season. You could make an argument that he was the best in 2024 as well; however, he had a hard time scoring touchdowns. That has not been the case in 2025. The rising star has caught seven touchdowns, including six in his last five games. Over his last two outings, McBride has caught 19 passes on 24 targets for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He's reached at least seven targets per game with 13 targets on two different occasions. Brissett is not going to stop targeting his top pass catcher.

On the season, McBride has 71 receptions, 718 yards, and is averaging 10.1 yards per catch. A majority of his catches are not for big gains; however, all the yards add up. Against the Jags, McBride will finish with 8+ catches, over 80 yards receiving, and at least one touchdown.