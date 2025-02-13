It's safe to say that all of Philadelphia loves Saquon Barkley. The 28-year-old running back was the difference between lifting the Philadelphia Eagles from a declining playoff team into Super Bowl champions in one season. Barkley won Offensive Player of the Year and finished as a runner-up in MVP voting after becoming the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards.

Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a member of the Eagles since 2018 and has seen his fair share of running backs come through, including Pro Bowlers such as D'Andre Swift and Miles Sanders. However, none of them compare to Barkley's skill and impact on the Eagles.

“He had an incredible season, maybe one of the best a running back has ever had,” says Goedert in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Amgen. “Which was huge for us. Having a player of that caliber made everything easier, really rounded out our offense to having a complete offense. My favorite thing about him is, is the leader he is.”

Barkley was already an established two-time Pro Bowler prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, starring for the division rival New York Giants. The former No. 2 overall pick in the draft became a star immediately, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,307 yards on 5.0 yards per carry in addition to 11 touchdowns.

However, Barkley and the Giants were unable to agree to a long-term contract, eventually paving the way for Barkley to sign with the Eagles last offseason. Barkley helped lead Philadelphia back into contention after they ended the 2023 season, losing six of their final seven games, including a playoff blowout in the Wild Card Round.

The Eagles ended the 2024 season by winning 16 of their final 17 games. Barkley effectively ended any talk of Nick Sirianni potentially being fired and further cemented Jalen Hurts as the franchise quarterback after he struggled through a rough 2023 season.

“He came into the locker room and it feels like I played with him for all seven years,” says Goedert. “Just the command he had, the positive vibes he brought, the things he did on the field was special. But he's an incredible person that I'm lucky I've been able to share the field with.”

Goedert made sure to give credit to everyone in the Eagles organization, including Sirianni, for the team's dominant Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the veteran tight end says he knew the blowout was a “possibility” if they played their best football.

Considering they raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead, held the Chiefs to one first down in the first half, and forced Patrick Mahomes into two bad interceptions early on, it's safe to say the Eagles did indeed play their “best football” on the grandest stage of them all.