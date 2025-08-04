The residue of their Super Bowl title run has dried up, and the Philadelphia Eagles are keen on defending the throne. They are looking to be just the ninth team in NFL history to win back-to-back crowns.

The Eagles need all hands on deck to pull it off. While quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are back to lead the charge, the rest of the roster needs to step up and avoid overcomplacency.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been a welcome example in training camp. According to a report from NFL.com, he has already shed 26 pounds this offseason, leading to a better physique and a more agile body.

Davis' physical transformation didn't go unnoticed, with fellow defensive tackle Jalen Carter lauding his teammate's efforts.

“He's getting slim. He's running fast. I don't want to get into too much, but I think JD's faster than me. He's moving fast. He was faster than me in college,” said Carter, as quoted by The Athletic's Zach Berman.

They played alongside each other at Georgia. They won a national championship in 2022, with Carter winning another one in 2023.

In April, Philadelphia exercised the fifth-year option on Davis' contract, locking him up through the 2026 season, wherein he is set to receive $12.9 million. Last season, he tallied 27 combined tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

Carter, meanwhile, said he's trying to “bring more energy” to the Eagles in training camp, especially since their defensive unit is young.

“Two years ago, I was a rookie. You don't want to hear too much from a rookie. If you're playing good, you're good. But they told me I was going to have to speak up a good amount—the players, coaches, everybody. It's that time. I don't have to yell and have veins coming out of my face, but I'm going to say something to get us to have energy,” added Carter.