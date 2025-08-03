The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to defend as Super Bowl champions during the 2025 NFL season. Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the NFL and a star-studded offense headlined by Saquon Barkley, so it is no surprise that they're already favorites. But the Eagles did receive an injury scare at a recent training camp practice to one of their best offensive weapons.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is not practicing on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

Brown left Friday's practice early and will continue to stay off the practice field on Sunday.

The Eagles are likely just being cautious with their star wide receiver in the early days of training camp. As such, there is currently no timetable for when Brown should return.

Brown is not the only Eagles player to struggle with injuries early in training camp.

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun also remains out of practice as he deals with a back injury.

Additionally, rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), WR DeVonta Smith (back), safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), and edge rusher Nolan Smith (concussion) will all be limited participants at Sunday's practice.

Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell shares first impression of Nick Sirianni

Article Continues Below

Eagles fans have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the 2025 season, regardless of early training camp injuries.

One reason for optimism is the addition of rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell shared his first impression of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in a recent interview.

“He's a great coach, man. I don't know any other coach that's doing this, but when I'm in the cold tub or the hot tub, guess what he's doing? He's in the cold tub. He's in the sauna,” Campbell said.

Campbell explained that it was encouraging for him to see his head coach doing the same things that players do. He sees it as leading by example.

“He's getting himself right. And that's a great thing, just being a rookie and coming into an organization like that and seeing my coach doing the things that we're doing too, it's like, dang. It shows the leadership,” Campbell concluded. “It shows what's it like and why the standard is the standard. Tough, detailed, and together. And that's what the Eagles are proud of.”

It will be exciting to see how Campbell fits into Philadelphia's defense later this fall.