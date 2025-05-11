Coming off their second Super Bowl title in the last decade, it is hard to imagine the Philadelphia Eagles' offense being much better in 2025. However, under new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, some within the organization believe they can reach another level.

By returning 10 offensive starters in 2025, the Eagles retain the cohesion and chemistry that led to a championship. While they lose former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the in-house belief is that Patullo can get even more out of the team, according to NBC Sports' Reuben Frank.

“Modern Era, the highest-scoring offense was Chip Kelly’s 2014 team at 29.6 points per game,” Frank wrote. “We don’t know what Kevin Patullo will look like as an offensive coordinator and play caller, but everybody in the organization speaks so highly of him. And with this sort of talent at his disposal? It’s scary how dangerous this offense can be. Last year it was very good. This year could be – should be – even better.”

Under head coach Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia has retained most of the same offensive players. Add in a generational talent like Saquon Barkley, and championships are well within reach. After winning one ring, the Eagles are now aiming for a dynasty.

However, with Patullo taking over for the departing Moore, the Eagles will work with their fourth different offensive coordinator in as many years. Shane Steichen, who worked on Sirianni's staff in 2021 and 2022, is the last coordinator to stick with the team for more than one season before accepting the head coaching position with the Indianapolis Colts.

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo steps into new role in 2025

Patullo enters the 2025 season without any previous experience as an offensive coordinator, but has been on Sirianni's staff since he took over in 2021. The promotion is Patullo's second in his four-year stint with the team. While serving as the passing game coordinator since he joined the Eagles, Sirianni promoted him to associate head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Patullo, a former quarterback at South Florida, has been coaching since he graduated in 2002. As he slowly worked up the ranks, Patullo initially crossed paths with Sirianni in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts. Sirianni, then the Colts' offensive coordinator under Frank Reich, hired Patullo as his passing game specialist. He took the budding assistant with him once he accepted his current position with the Eagles.

Though the promotion was the next logical step in Patullo's career, it also exhibited Sirianni's emphasis on retention. The Eagles only lost five total starters in free agency.