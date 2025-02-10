What a night for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Philly quarterback put on a clinic in his victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. For Hurts, personally, it has to be truly satisfying to be the one to ‘stop' the Chiefs, who were striving for their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

With this win, his first Super Bowl ring, Hurts becomes just the third quarterback in NFL history to win a CFB National Championship and a Super Bowl title. The other two to pull of the rare feat? Just a couple of Joes; Joe Montana and Joe Namath, to be specific.

The 26-year-old Hurts won the CFB National Championship back in 2017 when he was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Joe Montana's college title came with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, while Namath's also came in Alabama. The Eagles drafted their QB in 2020, and he has been making his mark ever since.

Hurts, a two-time Pro Bowl honoree and the 2022 MVP runner-up, has started at least 15 games each year, dating back to 2021. His record is 46-20 (a .696 winning percentage) over this stretch with the Eagles, who have made it to the playoffs in each season since he claimed the starting quarterback job.

Across his four seasons as Philadelphia's quarterback, Hurts has logged over 13,000 passing yards with 79 passing touchdowns while boasting a 65.4 percent completion rate. Perhaps what is more impressive is what he has done with his legs. Hurts has rushed for 55 touchdowns in his regular-season career thus far, ranking him third on the all-time quarterback rushing touchdown list. Cam Newton sits atop the list with 75, followed by Josh Allen with 65 and Hurts' 55, according to StatMuse.

In the Eagles' win in Super Bowl 59, Jalen Hurts broke a quarterback rushing record that was previously set by.. well, Jalen Hurts. Hurts' 72 yards on the ground inched passed his previous record of 70 — the mark he set back in Super Bowl 57.