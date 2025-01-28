ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In what has become a familiar scenario in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again headed to the Super Bowl after going 15-2 in the 2024 regular season and beating the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Among the biggest talking points about the upcoming Super Bowl down at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is Kansas City's pursuit of a three-peat. No team in the history of the NFL has successfully won three Super Bowl titles in a row. But here are the Chiefs, who are on the precipice of a truly distinctive team achievement that can't be taken away from them.

That being said, winning Super Bowl 59 is going to be easier said than done for the Chiefs, as they will be facing the NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles. While Kansas City is the current betting favorite to win the 59th edition of the Super Bowl, it's not by much.

The Chiefs are just 1.5-point favorites against the Eagles over at FanDuel sportsbook. They also have moneyline odds of -124. The Eagles, on the other hand, are +106 underdogs. Of course, a lot of line movements can be expected for Super Bowl 59 with the big game still about two weeks away.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have proven over and over again in the 2024 NFL season and in the playoffs that they are tough to bring down. They have escaped plenty of one-possession games in the regular season, which was true as well in the AFC Championship Game versus the Bills. Kansas City's poise under pressure, experience, excellent coaching and quarterback play all make them a dangerous team to face and largely explain why they are on the verge of a three-peat.

That's not to mention that the Chiefs have also beaten Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in 2023. This time around, though, the Eagles have a notable new weapon that can pose serious problems for Kansas City. Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley has been an absolute monster on the ground in his first season with the Eagles, who beat the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders in the postseason on their way to a Super Bowl return.