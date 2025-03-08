Not too long after the WWE fans in Philadelphia decided to weigh in on the 76ers' 2024-25 season by booing Paul George, they were thrown a major bone when Michin marched out to the ring wearing a Brandon Graham Eagles jersey for her Philly Street Fight with United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Apparently trained right down the street at the 2300 Arena, which famously used to be known as the ECW Arena, Michin decided to give a shoutout to one of the greatest Eagles to ever suit up for the organization, celebrating his 14 seasons and two Super Bowl wins with a custom jersey for the match.

https://Twitter.com/BodyslamNet/status/1898203557624529219

To make matters all the more impressive, the crowd, clearly stoked to receive their red meat, decided to do their part in celebrating the reigning and soon-to-be-defending Super Bowl champion, breaking out multiple “E-A-G-L-E-S” chants early in the match before the certified smackdown – lowercase – between Michin and Green broke out.

Taking the ring for a streetfight with the United States Championship on the line, Michin pulled out many of the stops fans have come to expect from an ECW-lite match in the City of Brotherly Love; there were tables, trash cans, extracurricular weapons, and fun outfits to boot, with Green wearing an outfit inspired by Cactus Jack himself, Mick Foley.

While the match didn't ultimately result in a win for the Houston, Texas native, as the returning Alba Fyre equalized the former OC member in a weird commitment to becoming a member of the Green posse alongside Piper Niven, the fans didn't seem to mind, as they were pandered to successfully and will remember that moment for years to come.

In professional wrestling, one of the easiest tools in any performer's tool chest is for a heel to take shots at a local sports team, as it almost always gets the desired reaction… unless you're a member of the 76ers. So, in turn, why wouldn't that work the other way? Though Michin didn't win her match, she certainly won over fans in Philadelphia, so in a way, that's a pretty darn good outcome, even if it didn't result in her hand being raised.