The NFL wasted no time delivering drama in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife Stadium, but this time wearing black and gold. After a turbulent stint with the New York Jets that never lived up to the hype, the four-time MVP begins a new chapter as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His opponent? The Jets themselves, now led by Justin Fields. The latter gets his shot at redemption as the new face of Rodgers’ old team. With two storylines colliding, fans should brace for an ugly but fascinating game.

Rodgers returns to MetLife with the Steelers

Rodgers’ career with the Jets was supposed to be a fairytale ending. Instead, injuries and frustration turned it into a forgettable chapter. Now, at 41 years old, Rodgers gets the chance to prove he still belongs in the league’s top tier of quarterbacks. He has the advantage of working with Mike Tomlin. He is, of course, one of the NFL’s most consistent head coaches.Tomlin has never posted a losing record, and he has a defense that ranks among the league’s best. The question is simple: does Rodgers have enough left in the tank to make Pittsburgh a contender?

The Jets, meanwhile, are pivoting to a new era under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Fields takes over at quarterback, and while his time in Chicago was uneven, he enters New York with real weapons around him. These include Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and rookie tight end Mason Taylor. Glenn is building a defense-first identity, but the spotlight in Week 1 will shine squarely on Fields. Facing the veteran he replaced, in front of the Jets’ home crowd, it’s as high-pressure as debuts get.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Steelers and the Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Rodgers goes over 250 yards in a solid showing

It won’t always look pretty, but Rodgers should give the Steelers exactly what they need: efficiency and timely throws. After closing 2024 with 28 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions, he showed he still had flashes of brilliance left in him. With a rebuilt offensive line and a talented tight end group, Pittsburgh can put Rodgers in position to succeed without asking him to carry the entire load.

Rodgers’ mobility is limited, though. His Achilles injury and age mean he won’t be extending plays like he once did. Still, in this offense, he won’t need to. Expect him to throw for over 250 yards with one or two touchdowns. He will prove he can still manage games and give the Steelers a chance to win every week. For a franchise that prides itself on defense and discipline, that’s more than enough.

Fields racks up 200+ passing yards

Justin Fields is stepping into a difficult situation. That said, the Jets have given him more to work with than he had in Chicago. Wilson is a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and Hall remains a dangerous dual-threat weapon. For his part, Taylor adds another option. With an improved offensive line, Fields should have time to work the pocket and showcase his arm.

Against Pittsburgh’s aggressive front seven, mistakes are possible. Still, Fields’ athleticism will keep him competitive, both through the air and on the ground. Expect him to top 200 passing yards, adding another 40–50 rushing yards to extend drives. Even if the Jets fall short, Fields will flash enough promise to keep fans hopeful about the direction of the franchise.

Steelers lean on tight ends

The Steelers are expected to roll out heavy doses of two-or-three-tight ends personnel packages. They will likely maximizing their depth at the position. With Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward, and Darnell Washington all capable contributors, Pittsburgh has the flexibility to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

This approach helps Rodgers by giving him quick, reliable targets in the short passing game. It should also bolster the run attack. Against a Jets defense designed to attack, heavy sets will slow down the pass rush and let the Steelers control tempo. Expect at least one touchdown drive to come directly from this personnel strategy. It would also showcase Pittsburgh’s ability to adapt offensively.

Steelers notch the Week 1 win

Ultimately, this game comes down to one franchise that knows how to win and another still finding its footing. Rodgers will play smart, Tomlin’s defense will force at least one crucial turnover, and Pittsburgh’s tight end-heavy game plan will wear down New York’s defense.

The Jets aren’t without fight, though. Fields will keep them close, and Glenn’s defense should produce a few highlights. That said, Week 1 is often about stability, and the Steelers simply have more of it. Expect Pittsburgh to grind out a 23-16 victory. They would spoil Fields’ debut and give Rodgers a satisfying win against his former team’s fan base.

Final thoughts

Rodgers versus Fields. Steelers versus Jets. It’s not the prettiest game on the Week 1 slate, but it might be one of the most intriguing. Expect Rodgers to look steady, Fields to flash potential, and the Steelers’ reliance on tight-end-heavy sets to pay off.

For Pittsburgh, the win would affirm Rodgers’ ability to extend his career into his 40s. For New York, the loss would be disappointing, but Fields’ performance could give them confidence they finally have their long-term quarterback. Either way, MetLife Stadium will witness the beginning of two fascinating new chapters.