It looks like New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has a new faith approach that helps him. And he wore out the Giants early in a joint practice. That prompted Giants standout Kayvon Thibodeaux to share an honest review of the Jets’ quarterback.

Thibodeaux said Fields had too much pocket pressure on him, according to a post on X by Ralph Vacchiano.

“Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux on Jets QB Justin Fields after two days of joint practices:

“He was under a little bit of pressure, so I can't really give a full analysis on what I think of him as a QB, because he did have to run and scramble and do a lot of things.”

Jets QB Justin Fields trying to ascend

Fields looked pretty good, according to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, according to newyorkjets.com.

“This was an outstanding practice for a number of reasons,” Glenn said. “And I am so happy how the offense came back and responded from some of the things I thought we weren't as good at yesterday. Our offense came out and responded, and that was from the very beginning.

“I could just tell during the warm-up that they were ready to go, and that's what I expect out of our team when they're challenged, when things don't go right, when things don't go how we expect them to go. For them to come back and respond the way they did, I thought that was growth on a number of levels for us.”

But another perspective pointed to problems, according to a post on X by Connor Hughes.

“Very interesting practice for #Jets QB Justin Fields. He finished 7 of 12 with a TD.

5 of 5 to start practice. Then 0 for 4. Finished 2 of 3 with the really impressive TD to Jeremy Ruckert in red zone (starter 18 yard line).

The offensive performance was a bit alarming in move-the-ball period of practice. Fields & Co. had three attempts to get down field.

They didn’t gain a first down. Only gained yards twice (two short Breece Hall runs). Three sacks. That needs to be fixed. #Giants defense toyed with NYJ during that period.”