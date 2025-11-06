The Los Angeles Rams are 6-2 and appear poised for another playoff run thanks in large part to a sensational season from Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback has nine touchdown passes in his last two games. Stafford set an international record with five TDs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Then, he tossed four more scores against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Now in his 17th NFL season, Stafford is putting together an MVP-caliber campaign for the Rams in 2025. Stafford has received plenty of praise from teammates for his excellent first half of the season. But he also got an unexpected endorsement from an opponent who thrives on making quarterbacks’ lives miserable.

“It would be dope to see Stafford win MVP. Because people are like, ‘Oh is he a Hall of Famer?’ I’m like, ‘He has been top-5 for 15 years. I don’t give a f–k what anyone says.’” Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said, per Rams Bros.

Matthew Stafford’s MVP-caliber first half leads Rams’ surge

Crosby, a Michigan native, was 12 years old when Stafford started his career with the Detroit Lions. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher admits it was satisfying to see the quarterback win a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. “Being a kid, he was that dude,” Crosby said.

Article Continues Below

The 37-year-old signal-caller is playing some of his best football in 2025. He leads the NFL in yards per game (among QBs with at least eight starts). Stafford also tops the league with 21 touchdown passes and he’s thrown just two interceptions.

Stafford is on pace for his best passing season since joining the Rams in 2021 and leading the team to a championship. He’s also on track to surpass his previous career high of 41 touchdown passes.

The scoring outburst in 2025 is primarily tied to the addition of Davante Adams. The veteran wideout has been an ideal WR2 for the Rams. And he’s reeled in eight touchdowns through eight games.

Last season, Los Angeles left goal-line conversions up to RB Kyren Williams, who punched in 14 rushing TDs in 2024. This year, Williams has just three rushing scores over the first half of the season as Stafford has looked Adams way in goal-to-go situations.

Stafford is also adding to his Hall of Fame resume in 2025. He surpassed Philip Rivers for eighth place on the all-time completions list (5,358). He’s also eighth all-time in passing yards (61,956) and ninth in NFL history with 398 passing touchdowns.