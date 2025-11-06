Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is already the greatest goal scorer of all time. He surpassed Wayne Gretzky's goal total last season in a game against the New York Islanders. But there was one final milestone for The Great Eight to knock down. On Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, he did just that.

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun took a shot from the point that went wide of the net. The rebound came to Ovechkin, but he was skating away from the goal. He turned and batted it toward the net from his backhand. In incredible fashion, the puck found the back of the net. This gave Ovechkin 900 career goals, making him the first player to achieve this feat in NHL history.

HISTORY 🏒 Alex Ovechkin becomes the first player in NHL history to have 900 career goals 👏pic.twitter.com/4g9viiqvP8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2025

Ovechkin has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season. The Capitals icon scored his third goal of the year on Wednesday night against the Blues. He entered the game with just two goals and seven points through 12 games.

The Capitals superstar certainly has the benefit of the doubt, though. He is a 14-time 40+ goal scorer. In nine of those seasons, he scored 50 or more goals. And he reached 65 goals back in the 2007-08 campaign.

Washington is hoping to build upon a successful 2024-25 season. They won the Metropolitan Division, marking their first division title since the 2019-20 season that was cut short due to COVID-19. Moreover, they came within six points of winning the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since 2016-17.

So far, the Capitals are pouring it on against the Blues. They currently lead 5-0 near the end of the second period. Washington could certainly use a big win to kick start their confidence. Ovechkin's goal provided a spark, and it seems as if his teammates are taking full advantage on Wednesday night against the hosting Blues.