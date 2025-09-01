Sep 1, 2025 at 11:55 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter 2025 with a quarterback who has been around the block. But Aaron Rodgers might not be the signal caller who can help bring back coach Mike Tomlin to the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s season simulator, Rodgers will lead Pittsburgh to a losing record. While the quarterback has an exceptional NFL resume, questions remain regarding his durability and ability to spur a winning effort.

“The Steelers' bid for the aging superstar quarterback was always a long shot upside play. Ultimately, the poor play that started in Green Bay in 2022 and continued in New York in 2024 couldn't be reversed,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote.

“Things started OK. Rodgers got his revenge on the Jets in Week 1, and a 3-2 start prompted optimism. But a five-game losing streak hit, with losses to the Bengals, Packers, Colts, Chargers and Bengals again. At that point, it was clear that the Steelers' season — and Rodgers' career — was over.”

Article Continues Below

The Steelers made the NFL Playoffs last season with Russell Wilson under center, but they fell to the Baltimore Ravens during Wild Card weekend. Overall, the club has been seeking a quarterback who can improve their offensive floor and maximize what has been a strong defense across the past few seasons.

While Rodgers has dealt with public scrutiny, he is attempting to reshape his legacy with the Steelers.

“He went through some stuff a couple years ago, and people had judgments and opinions on him,” Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller told CBS. “He wanted to come in with a clean slate.”

The Steelers will face the New York Jets on the road in Week 1.