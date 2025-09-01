The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter 2025 with a quarterback who has been around the block. But Aaron Rodgers might not be the signal caller who can help bring back coach Mike Tomlin to the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s season simulator, Rodgers will lead Pittsburgh to a losing record. While the quarterback has an exceptional NFL resume, questions remain regarding his durability and ability to spur a winning effort.

“The Steelers' bid for the aging superstar quarterback was always a long shot upside play. Ultimately, the poor play that started in Green Bay in 2022 and continued in New York in 2024 couldn't be reversed,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote.

“Things started OK. Rodgers got his revenge on the Jets in Week 1, and a 3-2 start prompted optimism. But a five-game losing streak hit, with losses to the Bengals, Packers, Colts, Chargers and Bengals again. At that point, it was clear that the Steelers' season — and Rodgers' career — was over.”

Article Continues Below

The Steelers made the NFL Playoffs last season with Russell Wilson under center, but they fell to the Baltimore Ravens during Wild Card weekend. Overall, the club has been seeking a quarterback who can improve their offensive floor and maximize what has been a strong defense across the past few seasons.

While Rodgers has dealt with public scrutiny, he is attempting to reshape his legacy with the Steelers.

“He went through some stuff a couple years ago, and people had judgments and opinions on him,” Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller told CBS. “He wanted to come in with a clean slate.”

The Steelers will face the New York Jets on the road in Week 1.

More NFL News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (9) works out prior to the game against the Tennessee Titians at Raymond James Stadium.
Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka makes change that will fire up Ohio State fansYago Antunes ·
Sports personality Stephen A. Smith arrives before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Stephen A. Smith drops ESPN revelation to Cam Newton during Cowboys argumentJackson Stone ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Kendrick Bourne visiting 49ers, with Commanders lurkingJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bengals signing 2-time Chiefs Super Bowl championRexwell Villas ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles star who’s breathing ‘sigh of relief’ after Cowboys’ ‘crazy’ Micah Parsons tradeMalik Brown ·
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Bills win Super Bowl over surprise team in ESPN season simulationYago Antunes ·