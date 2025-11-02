The Steelers and Raiders have circled each other for weeks over a potential Jakobi Meyers deal, as an NFL rumor, and a clean-on-paper fit for Pittsburgh’s thin receiver room, while Las Vegas gauges value. Reports have also tied the Bills to the conversation, with Buffalo exploring help behind its top options and the Raiders signaling a high asking price for their veteran target.

Per the New York Times, Las Vegas has fielded calls from both the Steelers and Bills on Meyers, but the Raiders set a steep price, and Pittsburgh is simultaneously checking other wideout options as the deadline nears.

That stance tracks with how the market views Meyers, who profiles as a reliable chain-mover and route-winner rather than a pure field stretcher, and it explains why interested teams are testing multiple lanes at once.

For Pittsburgh, the need is obvious. After shipping out George Pickens in the offseason, production beyond DK Metcalf has been sporadic. Calvin Austin III has flashed, but the gap between WR1 and the rest of the room remains wide, which is why a possession receiver who thrives on option routes and third downs makes sense.

Meyers’ usage in Las Vegas this year has stayed steady amid a 2 and 5 performance, and while the counting numbers are modest, his role projects cleanly into Arthur Smith’s offense that prizes spacing and reliability.

Buffalo sits on the other end of the stylistic spectrum but has a similar problem set. When the ball is not funneled to the top target, the Bills have struggled to find on-schedule answers against man coverage. A receiver who can win quickly and convert in the red area would reduce stress on the quarterback and on a defense that has lived on the field too long in key stretches.

Las Vegas’ leverage is time and price. With no urgency to dump a starting-caliber receiver, the front office can hold for a premium or pivot to 2026 with Meyers as a stabilizer for Geno Smith and Brock Bowers. That stance also keeps pressure on suitors to decide whether a rental is worth a day two pick or a player plus mid-round package.

According to continued insider chatter, a deal is not off the table. Mike Garafolo has indicated Meyers has sought a move more than once, and Las Vegas just added Tyler Lockett, a veteran who already has chemistry with Geno Smith, which could cushion a departure.

Meyers is on a quiet statistical pace this season, and he reaches free agency after the year, a combination that pushes trade math toward value discipline for buyers and toward timing discipline for the Raiders.