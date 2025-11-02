As the Pittsburgh Steelers collapsed against the Green Bay Packers last week, the team bounced back in a huge way with the 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While some may argue that the Steelers' defense has been flopping with disappointing performances, the unit would get a shout-out from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh would snap a two-game losing streak, and it was a huge game, especially against a Colts team that was 7-1 heading into the game. Rodgers would say that the win will “get that big elephant off” that was around the outside noise of the defense, according to Brooke Pryor.

“This was a really important win for us, though, to not lose three in a row, to not go to 1-3 at home and to get that big elephant off that was starting to try and jump on the backs of that defense, which is made up of media and outside conversation about them,” Rodgers said.

“We're all human, and I think those guys felt pretty upset, a little red ass about what's been going on. So I'm proud of 'em the way they came back and responded,” Rodgers continued.

The defense would hold Indianapolis to 20 points and pick off Daniel Jones three times, who has been mostly protective of the football.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin on the defense's performance against the Colts

With a lot of the football world talking about the Steelers' struggling defense, they played motivated against the Colts on Sunday, especially after a lackluster outing against the Packers the weekend prior. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin would speak on the difference from last week to this game.

“It's a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes in this business; it's nothing dramatic, you know, it's really not, and that's why we respect it so much,” Tomlin said, via the team's website. “Couple plays here and there might have been different last week, we don't give up the 59-yard ball, the 33-yard ball, we don't let them convert on fourth and one in the flat, for example, in the third quarter.”

“That's football at this level,” Tomlin continued. “It's a limited number of plays or sequences that can really change the trajectory of an outcome. We're still the same group that stunk it up last week. That's football.”

At any rate, the Steelers look to continue their winning ways with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.