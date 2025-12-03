Adam Thielen's reunion tour with the Minnesota Vikings didn't last long. After being traded to Minnesota during the offseason, Thielen requested to be released this week. The front office quickly accommodated his request, allowing him to test free agency. Thielen quickly found a new home, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thielen said that with this season being his final year, he wanted to compete on the field instead of chasing a win. His wife Caitlin corroborated that on Instagram, saying that the former Vikings wide receiver doesn't care too much about “ring-chasing” at this point.

“It’s not even about wins or losses, it’s about Adam wanting to compete, wanting to play,” Caitlin Thielen said, per VikingzFanPage on X. “This is his last season… I know him as a competitor, he wants to compete, wants to play, wants to prove, he’s always been about proving people, proving to himself.”

Article Continues Below

Thielen was a surprising healthy scratch during the Vikings' last game against the Seattle Seahawks. Even before that, Thielen was not exactly getting any meaningful playing time for the Vikings. He played in just 26.4% of all offensive snaps this season, playing behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addision, and Jalen Nailor on the Vikings' WR depth chart.

With the Vikings sitting at a paltry 4-8 record and their quarterback situation in disarray, many might have thought that Thielen jumped ship to win a championship. Most players at a similar stage in their career are willing to ride the pine for a chance at a ring after all. However, joining the Steelers and their lackluster WR room suggests a desire to still play and show off his talents, as Mrs. Thielen said.