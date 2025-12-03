Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson led his team to the SWAC Championship game in his first season and is being rewarded for it. The Southwestern Athletic Conference released its postseason honors on Monday, naming Jackson the SWAC Coach of the Year. The Panthers also secured another major award victory, with running back Chase Bigmon winning SWAC Freshman of the Year.
This award concludes a tremendous two-season run for Jackson. He served as head coach of Valdosta State for three seasons before joining Prairie View A&M, but it was his final two years at Valdosta State that cemented his status. He led the Blazers to back-to-back NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and in 2024, guided the team to the Division II National Championship against Ferris State. Following that game, he announced his move to Prairie View A&M, bringing the same championship fervor to the SWAC.
The Panthers enter this weekend's SWAC Championship against Jackson State with a formidable 9-3 overall record and a 7-1 conference record. Their only loss came in a tight 31-28 battle against Alabama State University, which finished the season as the second-best team in the conference. Since that loss, the Panthers have pulled off dominant victories against Alabama A&M, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Mississippi Valley State.
The team’s success is built on defensive strength; they boast the best passing defense in the conference, allowing only 176.1 passing yards per game and seven touchdowns all year. Their standout defense overall leads the conference in total defense, holding opponents to just 269.6 yards per game.
The full list of winners is below.
Coach of the Year
Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Player of the Year
Andrew Body, Alabama State
Defensive Player of the Year
Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
Newcomer of the Year
Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
Freshman of the Year
Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State
Running Back: Ahmad Miller, Jackson State
Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Smith, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Elijah Baker, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M
Wide Receiver: Jalen Jones, Alabama State
Wide Receiver: Jyzaiah Rockwell, Prairie View A&M
Tight End: Travaunta Abner, Alabama A&M
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Warren Robinson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Bryce Cage, Grambling State
Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Linebacker: Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Back: Ta'Shaun Sims, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Markel Linzer, Grambling State
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Daniel Porto, Florida A&M
Punter: Max Tulen, Bethune-Cookman
Return Specialist: Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State
Running Back: Reggie Davis, Alcorn State
Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Lineman: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Frazier, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman
Offensive Lineman: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman
Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State
Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern
Defensive Lineman: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State
Linebacker: Jason Riles Jr., Florida A&M
Linebacker: Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern
Linebacker: Jalil Lenore, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Back: Deontre Morris, Alabama State
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Marko Jovisic, Mississippi Valley State
Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State
Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State
Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State