Prairie View A&M Head Coach Tremaine Jackson led his team to the SWAC Championship game in his first season and is being rewarded for it. The Southwestern Athletic Conference released its postseason honors on Monday, naming Jackson the SWAC Coach of the Year. The Panthers also secured another major award victory, with running back Chase Bigmon winning SWAC Freshman of the Year.

This award concludes a tremendous two-season run for Jackson. He served as head coach of Valdosta State for three seasons before joining Prairie View A&M, but it was his final two years at Valdosta State that cemented his status. He led the Blazers to back-to-back NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and in 2024, guided the team to the Division II National Championship against Ferris State. Following that game, he announced his move to Prairie View A&M, bringing the same championship fervor to the SWAC.

The Panthers enter this weekend's SWAC Championship against Jackson State with a formidable 9-3 overall record and a 7-1 conference record. Their only loss came in a tight 31-28 battle against Alabama State University, which finished the season as the second-best team in the conference. Since that loss, the Panthers have pulled off dominant victories against Alabama A&M, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Mississippi Valley State.

The team’s success is built on defensive strength; they boast the best passing defense in the conference, allowing only 176.1 passing yards per game and seven touchdowns all year. Their standout defense overall leads the conference in total defense, holding opponents to just 269.6 yards per game.

The full list of winners is below.

Coach of the Year

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M



Offensive Player of the Year

Andrew Body, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year

Quincy Ivory, Jackson State



Newcomer of the Year

Quincy Ivory, Jackson State



Freshman of the Year

Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State

Running Back: Ahmad Miller, Jackson State

Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Smith, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Elijah Baker, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M

Wide Receiver: Jalen Jones, Alabama State

Wide Receiver: Jyzaiah Rockwell, Prairie View A&M

Tight End: Travaunta Abner, Alabama A&M

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Warren Robinson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Bryce Cage, Grambling State

Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Reid Pulliam, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Ta'Shaun Sims, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Markel Linzer, Grambling State

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Daniel Porto, Florida A&M

Punter: Max Tulen, Bethune-Cookman

Return Specialist: Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State

Running Back: Reggie Davis, Alcorn State

Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Frazier, Alabama State

Offensive Lineman: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman

Offensive Lineman: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman

Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas Southern

Defensive Lineman: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State

Linebacker: Jason Riles Jr., Florida A&M

Linebacker: Isaiah Bogerty, Texas Southern

Linebacker: Jalil Lenore, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Deontre Morris, Alabama State

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Marko Jovisic, Mississippi Valley State

Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State

Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State

Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State