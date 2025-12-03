In an impressive turnaround amid a nationwide slump in college applications, Hampton University is reporting a 46 percent surge in enrollment, making it one of the most significant increases among private HBCUs. Since 2022, the university has not only raised its undergraduate numbers by 44 percent but also increased total enrollment to just under 4,700 students—its highest level in more than a decade.

In addition to this impressive growth in enrollment, Hampton University is also seeing students choose to stay. The university has maintained a 93 percent fall-to-spring retention rate—96 percent among freshmen and 94 percent among continuing students—as well as an 84 percent spring-to-fall rate.

Following the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended race-based admissions, Hampton used the moment to reimagine its recruitment efforts. Through newly developed “comprehensive and coordinated admissions strategies,” the university created fresh pathways to connect with prospective students and their families.

“This is not a spike; it’s a sustained trajectory,” said Angela Boyd, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management and dean of Admission. “We’ve built a recruitment ecosystem where admissions, student success, and alumni engagement operate in sync, and students and their parents can feel that cohesion the moment they arrive.”

These revamped strategies include data-informed outreach and early engagement with high schools and community colleges through signature events such as High School Day and Admitted Students Day. Such initiatives also encourage participation from alumni and current students, giving prospective students a firsthand look at what it means to be part of the Hampton family.

Hampton’s commitment to student support extends far beyond enrollment. Guided by the slogan “Belonging by Design,” the university works to ensure students feel connected from the application process through graduation. With more than 100 student organizations and programs—including pre-professional societies, academic clubs, and service-driven fraternities and sororities—Hampton offers students multiple ways to engage. Signature initiatives such as the Hampton Male Initiative and InspireHer provide mentorship, leadership development, and career preparation, reinforcing the university’s focus on belonging.

“These programs translate our values into outcomes,” said Dr. Barbara Inman, vice president for Student Success and Enrollment Management. “They position students to feel seen and supported. Our data show that when belonging is intentional, achievement follows.”

Hampton’s enrollment momentum is also fueled by ongoing academic and campus enhancements. Last year, the university earned the prestigious Carnegie R2 Classification for high research activity—the only private institution with that distinction. Coupled with continued investment in campus and academic projects, Hampton’s transformation is visible across the grounds. The university has renovated more than 20 dormitories and classrooms, modernized several infrastructure systems, updated dining facilities, and launched new academic programs in fields such as artificial intelligence and aviation management.

With enrollment climbing, student support deepening, and campus transformation well underway, Hampton University is demonstrating what intentional investment and community-centered strategy can achieve. In an era marked by uncertainty across higher education, Hampton’s steady rise reflects a model built on preparation, connection, and purpose. And as the university continues to expand its programs, strengthen its research profile, and create spaces where students feel they truly belong, Hampton isn’t just experiencing a moment—it's shaping its future.