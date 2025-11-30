The New York Jets (2–9) have elevated defensive back Jordan Clark, the son of former NFL safety Ryan Clark, from the practice squad before their Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4–7) at MetLife Stadium. Standing at 5-9 and 184 pounds, Clark joined New York as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. The Jets waived him after final cuts in August, but re-signed him to the practice squad the following day

Clark has yet to appear in a regular-season game but produced 3 tackles during the preseason. In six collegiate seasons at Arizona State (2019–2023) and Notre Dame (2024), he played 57 games (31 starts) and totaled 176 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 26 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions. Before college, he competed in the Under Armour All-America Game while attending LSU Laboratory School.

New York also elevated defensive end Eric Watts for the second time this year. Watts, who is 6-5 and 277 pounds, went undrafted in 2024 and appeared in 14 games for the Jets last season, recording 13 tackles. A five-year contributor at UConn, he finished his college career with 9.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and 152 total tackles. The team also waived him during the August 2025 roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad the next day. Like Clark, he has not played in a game this season.

New York secondary enters Sunday shorthanded, as the team downgraded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to doubtful. Wide receiver Allen Lazard is questionable with a neck injury, while cornerback Kris Boyd and wide receiver Garrett Wilson remain on injured reserve. The Jets offense continues to rely on RB Breece Hall, who leads the team with 1,067 scrimmage yards. Hall ended up with 75 receiving yards on four catches in last week’s 23–10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, including a 40-yard gain during a fourth-quarter scoring push before losing a fumble at the goal line.

New York has tightened its run defense, holding the New England Patriots to 65 rushing yards (2.4 per carry) and Baltimore to 98 yards (2.9 per carry) in back-to-back weeks, though they lost both games. That unit will be tested by Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson, whose 126.9 scrimmage yards per game rank third in the league. Robinson produced 70 rushing yards on 14 carries and 37 receiving yards last week as Atlanta ended a five-game losing streak by defeating the New Orleans Saints 24–10.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will make his second straight start for the Jets, while Kirk Cousins will start for the Falcons after Michael Penix Jr.’s ACL injury.

Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1 p.m. ET.