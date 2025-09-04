The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 opener is right around the corner as the club takes on the New York Jets on Sunday. However, the front office has been in a contract feud with star defensive lineman Cam Heyward, and the latest update on the situation is a bit concerning.

Reports indicate that Heyward, who is 36 years old, did not dress down in uniform and did not participate in practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It appears Cam Heyward is still holding in for a new contract adjustment with the season opener just days away. This report comes just a day after Heyward was spotted participating in a drill.

“Steelers team captain Cam Heyward, who has wanted his contract adjusted this summer, was not in uniform today with the rest of the team and didn't appear to practice.”

Cam Heyward has periodically practiced with the Steelers throughout training camp. But the fact that he is still not participating with teammates this late isn't a great sign. Perhaps the Steelers eventually give him the contract he desires, but as for now, the front office isn't budging.

The good news is, it appears that his lack of participation on Thursday is just a rest day for the veteran defensive tackle, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. So, he could still be available for the Steelers' season opener despite being in a contract dispute with the franchise.

“A rest day for Cam Heyward.”

The star defensive lineman wants his contract adjusted after having another first-team All-Pro season in the 2024-25 season. It was the fourth time in his career that he was named a first-team All-Pro. Cam Heyward achieved the feat immediately after signing a new two-year, $29 million contract that has him becoming a free agent after the 2026-27 campaign.

Heyward is set to make $13.25 million this season. That number is right around the mid-level for players in his position. After having a first-team All-Pro season, Cam Heyward wants to be compensated as one of the top defensive tackles in the league. He finished last season with 71 combined tackles (35 solo), 12 tackles for a loss, and eight sacks.