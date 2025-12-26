With a lot on the line in their Week 17 clash with the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still unclear on star edge-rusher T.J. Watt‘s injury status. While the 31-year-old has returned to practice, the team is still unsure if he will play in Week 17.

Watt has not played since suffering a collapsed lung during a medical treatment at the team facility on Dec. 10. He has been logging limited practices ahead of Week 17, but the Steelers are still not certain they are ready to end his two-game injury absence.

Pittsburgh is amid its final playoff push, but it can still afford to wait another week if necessary. Even with a loss to the Browns, the Steelers would still have a chance to win the division in a Week 18 ‘AFC title game' against the Baltimore Ravens. That situation has caused the team to be cautious with Watt, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

“T.J. Watt practiced for a second consecutive day on Thursday as he makes his way back from a procedure to fix a small hole in his lung,” Pelissero said. “However, it remains unclear if Watt is going to play this Sunday against the Browns as the Steelers weigh whether or not to give him another week, with a potential AFC North title game looming in Week 18 against the Ravens.”

From @gmfb: The latest on T.J. Watt, George Kittle and Rome Odunze ahead of a big Week 17.

Pelissero noted that the Steelers would clinch the AFC North if they beat the Browns or if the Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers. But if Pittsburgh loses and Baltimore leaves Lambeau Field with a victory, the division will be on the line in their Week 18 rematch.

Steelers compile three-game win streak despite T.J. Watt injury

Watt's absence has not slowed the Steelers' momentum at all down the stretch of the regular season. Pittsburgh enters Week 17 riding a three-game win streak, including a massive Week 16 upset of the Detroit Lions on the road.

However, their situation could get much more complicated in Week 17. The Steelers are preparing to be without star receiver DK Metcalf, who will serve the first leg of a two-game suspension he received for a viral altercation with a Lions fan. Playing without Metcalf and Watt would leave Mike Tomlin without his most impactful player on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers are still favored to beat the 3-12 Browns on the road, even with their injuries and expected absences.