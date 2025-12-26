It has been a packed year of concerts, from Oasis' long-awaited 2025 reunion tour to year five of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. Legacy acts hit the road in 2025; Paul McCartney has brought his Got Back Tour back to North America this year, and The Who embarked on their farewell tour.

That makes it even harder when ranking them. Only one (spoiler alert: it's the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour) was easy to rank. The rest were fighting tooth and nail for a higher spot.

Ultimately, it was mostly legacy artists who took the cake. Even Billy Idol and Joan Jett, who embarked on the It's a Nice Day to Tour Again Tour, made the cut.

Check out our list of the 15 best concerts of 2025.

15. Jonas Brothers: Greetings from Your Hometown

While there have been some amazing tours in 2025, the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour was not one of them. The hype of their 2019 reunion has faded, and they showed no faith in their Greetings from Your Hometown album, which is quite good.

It's a shame. Growing up on Disney Channel, seeing the JoBros live was a bucket list item. Unfortunately, the over-stuffed setlist and lack of new material made it a miss.

14. Shawn Mendes: On the Road Again

No shade to Shawn Mendes — it was nice to see him on tour again after his Wonder Tour was cut short in 2022. To his credit, he balanced his setlist of new songs from his self-titled 2024 album and his greatest hits, opening with “There's Nothing Holding Me Back” and ending with “In My Blood.”

The best part of his show was not the hits that defined his career. It was when he and his band played the more folk-centric songs of Shawn. It felt like a shindig, and it showed the maturity of Mendes.

13. Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

To be clear, this ranking has more to do with the experience. It was impossible to see the stage from the side lawn areas, which were overcrowded.

Even still, the concert was cool because it's Ringo Starr, who also let his All-Starr Band get the spotlight in the middle of the show. This was more of a bucket-list item to see the other living Beatle than anything else. Glad I did it? Yes. Would I do it again? Meh.

12. Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways

Going to the final concert of Bob Dylan's recent North American leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour felt special. Phones were locked away as Dylan took the stage.

As a fan of Rough and Rowdy Ways, the 17-song setlist — which over half of was taken up by songs from the eponymous album — didn't bother me, unlike the drunk woman who kept yelling for him to play “something good” such as “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Still, it felt like watching a glorified soundcheck. Dylan and his band were tight, and old songs like “It Ain't Me, Babe” and “It's All Over Now, Baby Blue” were a treat.

11. Avril Lavigne: Greatest Hits

Avril Lavigne brought her Greatest Hits Tour back to North America in 2025. The setlist was exactly what the tour promises: her greatest hits.

From “Girlfriend” to “Complicated” to Sk8ter Boi,” Lavigne played everything the crowd wanted to hear. What her concert did was remind everyone that without Avril Lavigne, there'd be no Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, it was fun to hear “Young & Dumb” performed with Simple Plan, who opened for her on the tour.

10. Inhaler: Open Wide

Having just seen Inhaler's tour of the United States a few months earlier, seeing their Open Wide Tour could have felt redundant. However, the band's third album was a step up from Cuts & Bruises, and hearing it live was even better.

Sure, they played some of the album's singles during the 2024 tour, which were unreleased at the time, but the crowd was really into new songs like “A Question of You” and “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah).”

Inhaler remains one of the tightest young live acts. They are mistake-free and always find a way to interact with the crowd in a way that doesn't feel superfluous.

9. Train

A year before Train embarks on their Drops of Jupiter 25th anniversary tour, they played a leg of warm-up shows across North America.

Their stop in Grantville, Pennsylvania, was filled with surprise homages and all the hits you'd expect, such as the seamless snippet of “Come and Get Your Love” in the middle of “Hey, Soul Sister.” Plus, there are some songs that make you think, Oh, I guess Train did write that song.

Color me surprised at how good Train was. It's hard not to come out of their show more of a fan than you entered. They may not feel as relevant as they once were, but their tour proves they are.

8. Bob Dylan: Outlaw Festival

Yes, I'm aware that Dylan was one of five artists at the Outlaw Festival stop in Columbia, Maryland, and all were great (from Willie Nelson to Sheryl Crowe).

However, I was eager to hear Dylan's set, especially since the Outlaw Festival was not billed as an extension of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

He did not disappoint. Not only did his voice sound better than in April, but Dylan's setlist was the closest that Bob Dylan will come to a “greatest hits” setlist. He even played “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.”

Other highlights include “To Ramona,” “All Along the Watchtower,” and a cover of “Share Your Love With Me.” Dylan has since restarted the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in Europe. However, the Outlaw Festival showed that he's still capable of putting on a great show.

7. Billy Idol/Joan Jett: It's a Nice Day to Tour Again

Two icons of punk-rock, Billy Idol and Joan Jett, co-headlined the It's a Nice Day to Tour Again North American tour in 2025. Jett opened the shows with her one-hour set, and Idol closed it out with a hit-filled 90-minute show.

Brevity is on both of their sides with this tour. Having 60 or 90-minute sets ensures that the setlists are breezy and filled with hits. Most of Jett's set was older songs — she only played one song from her latest album, Mindsets, released in 2023. That was “(Make the Music Go) Boom.”

As for Idol, he performed four covers, including two from his former group, Generation X. Four songs from his 2025 album Dream Into It made it into the set as well. Luckily, his new album was surprisingly good. He performed the standout song “77” without Avril Lavigne at the show I attended.

Both Idol and Jett are in remarkably good shape in 2025. Idol sounded particularly strong on this night. Jett still sounds like herself from the '80s.

The show was a nice reminder of Idol and Jett's impacts on the punk genre. Fans should be grateful that they're both “Still Dancing” in their 60s and 70s.

6. Patti Smith: Horses 50th anniversary

To coincide with the 50th anniversary of her seminal 1975 album Horses, Patti Smith embarked on a 21-date tour to celebrate it. The penultimate stop on the tour's itinerary was at the Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The show was electric, to say the least. Horses is such an interesting work, with anthems like “Gloria” and the slam poetry-infused “Birdland” making up some of its standout tracks.

Even a half-century later, the material retains its power. Smith sang each song with an impassioned spirit, and she also mixed in her greatest hits like “Because the Night” and “People Have the Power.”

The tour also came on the heels of the release of her latest memoir, Bread of Angels. This made the performances of Horses — the album's recording is detailed in the memoir — even more poignant.

Smith is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. In many ways, she's like the female Bob Dylan, which is said in the most complimentary way possible. She has a unique vocal prowess that is paired with her stirring lyricism.

5. The Who: The Song Is Over

It's sad that rock legends like Elton John and now The Who are all hanging it up and retiring from the road. John is a great example of how to do a proper farewell tour, even if the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was not the first time he was said to be done.

Nonetheless, John played a crowd-pleasing show every night. He didn't overlook his greatest hits, and he retired while still an amazing singer.

The same could be said of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, the remaining members of The Who. Their Song Is Over Tour began in North America, marking their last performances here.

With the exception of not playing “I Can See for Miles,” which feels criminal, the show was amazing. Daltry — while it could be debated that he uses a pre-recorded scream during “Won't Get Fooled Again” — dazzles with his passionate performances of “Love, Reign o'er Me.”

Townshend is still shredding and windmilling his way through the fretboard. The rest of the band was tight as well. No, The Who aren't at their peak like in the '70s, but the Song Is Over Tour gave audiences and younger fans a chance to catch them live. Frankly, they could still go for years if they wanted to.

4. Paul McCartney: Got Back

Unlike John and Daltry, Paul McCartney is no longer at the top of his game. His voice isn't in good shape, but that's been the case for a decade.

Still, his ability to put on a near-three-hour show at 83 years old is incredible. He dances and grooves on stage and appears to still love playing live concerts. It's unlikely he'd still continue to tour if he didn't, in fairness.

At this point, despite his voice not being what it once was, McCartney owes us nothing. He has toured the world consistently since his return to touring in 1989, and he's blessed people by letting them hear sing-alongs like “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be” live over and over.

We'll see if McCartney ever tours again. The 2025 leg of the Got Back Tour has some differences from the last time he toured the United States, when the tour began in 2022, but it's not nearly as ambitious as the 2015 Out There setlist.

Take it in while you can. McCartney is still one of the greatest entertainers on earth. Even if you've heard the songs or stories before, he's worth seeing again or for the first time in 2025.

3. Coldplay: Music of the Spheres

Seeing Coldplay, particularly over their last couple of tours, is a bucket-list item for most music fans. Some may find the light show aspect of their tours tacky, but it has to be seen in person to be believed.

Of course, Coldplay has a discography worthy of such a spectacle. From early hits like “Yellow” and “The Scientist” to more recent songs like “My Universe,” the show is a fun ride through and through.

Even the slower ballads keep the vibes up. Chris Martin can't really dance, nor is he the world's greatest singer. But his charisma and authenticity have helped make Coldplay the legendary group it is.

Coldplay is certainly not everyone's cup of tea. There's no shortage of Coldplay haters out there. However, seeing them live, much like one of their biggest inspirations, U2, is mesmerizing. It's impossible to hate what they do in front of thousands of fans every night. That's where they are at their best.

2. Beyoncé: Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, as the kids say, is pure cinema. The impact of her show goes beyond the hit-filled setlist and choreography.

Every act of the show has a deeper meaning, and the video packages guided attendees through the story she was telling. Of course, there's no denying that hearing “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Crazy In Love” was a treat, but the Cowboy Carter material is strong enough to stand on its own.

There is an artist who is often compared to Beyoncé, given their similarly epic tours. However, there's no debate over who puts a tighter show together. Even at nearly three hours, Beyoncé entertained.

While her country era may be in the past, it'd be great to continue to hear her play songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Levii's Jeans,” and “16 Carriages” (which she skipped during the iconic July 4 show in Landover, Maryland) on future tours.

1. Oasis: Live '25

When Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher announced their long-awaited (and inevitable) reunion tour, hopes were high. Suffice it to say, they delivered.

While I overheard some Oasis superfans discussing their disappointment with the setlist — which was (predictably) mostly comprised of songs from their first two albums — the show flowed perfectly. They have opened every show with “Hello,” and concluded every show with “Champagne Supernova.”

Even the most nit-picky fans would have a hard time convincing me that those choices weren't perfect. Plus, Liam, 53, sounds rejuvenated being back with Noel and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs.

Noel similarly seemed to be having the time of his life. He's the more stoic of the two, but he looked proud looking out into the sea of people gathered at MetLife Stadium.

It's not the '90s, but Oasis still rules the world. All it took was the Gallagher brothers reuniting to remind everyone who the kings of rock and roll are. It will be interesting to see where they go from here, should they choose to continue touring.

