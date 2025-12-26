Following the Minnesota Vikings’ 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day in Week 17, wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s pursuit of another 1,000-yard receiving season has become far less certain than it appears on the surface.

Jefferson finished Thursday’s win with just 30 receiving yards, a modest total that left him 53 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark with one game remaining on the schedule. While the gap appears manageable, recent production suggests the milestone is far from guaranteed.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert highlighted the concern following the game.

“Justin Jefferson had 30 receiving yards Thursday, leaving him 53 yards shy of 1,000 for the season with 1 game remaining. Doesn't sound like much but he's had fewer than 50 receiving yards in 7 of his past 9 games.”

The downturn has come amid a season defined by instability at quarterback. Minnesota has cycled through multiple passers, including rookie J.J. McCarthy, veteran Carson Wentz, and most recently Max Brosmer. The lack of continuity has limited Jefferson’s opportunities to establish rhythm, even as he continues to draw heavy defensive attention.

Justin Jefferson enters Week 18 with 1,000-yard streak in jeopardy

Through 16 games, Jefferson has totaled 947 receiving yards on 130 targets, securing 76 receptions and scoring two touchdowns. His longest catch this season went for 50 yards, a notable decline from previous years in which explosive plays routinely defined his production. Despite remaining one of the league’s most targeted receivers, efficiency and yardage gains have been inconsistent.

Jefferson’s most productive outing came in Week 16 against the New York Giants, when he posted 85 yards on six receptions while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. That performance briefly suggested momentum heading into the final stretch, but it was followed by another quiet outing against Detroit.

The 26-year-old entered the season having recorded five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, a streak that has placed him among the NFL’s most reliable pass-catchers since entering the league. That history has fueled expectations that he would again reach the milestone, regardless of surrounding circumstances.

Minnesota improved to 8-8 with the Christmas Day victory and has now won four straight games. The Vikings will attempt to close the season on a high note and extend that streak in a Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who enter at 9-5-1. The game is expected to be flexed, adding further spotlight to Jefferson’s final opportunity to preserve his streak.

With recent trends working against him, Jefferson’s pursuit of 1,000 yards now hinges on one final performance.