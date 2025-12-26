The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, and many have been keeping their eyes on the status of Josh Allen. The quarterback suffered an injury last week against the Cleveland Browns, but he's let it be known that he expects to play this week. Head coach Sean McDermott seconded that with his latest update on the quarterback, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

“McDermott also said that QB Josh Allen (right foot) is trending in the right direction and will be set to play on Sunday,” Getzenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It also seems as if Allen won't be slowed down by the injury if he ends up playing.

“Sean McDermott on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘The soreness has dissipated throughout the week.' McDermott said he's not expecting any limitations for Allen (foot) in the game,” Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News wrote.

Article Continues Below

This is good news for the Bills and their offense, especially with the regular season almost coming to an end. The Bills are battling for playoff positioning, and there's a good chance that they could still win the division depending on what the New England Patriots end up doing in the final two games.

Though the Bills' offense should be in good hands with Allen trending towards playing, their defense will be down a few players.

“Bills safety Jordan Poyer, kicker Matt Prater & defensive tackle Jordan Phillips have been ruled out for Sunday vs the Eagles by Sean McDermott on WGR550,” Matt Parrino wrote.

It will be next man up for the Bills' defense, and it won't be easy as they face an Eagles team that has several weapons on offense. It could turn into a game that is an offensive battle, and the Bills will be ready for that type of matchup.